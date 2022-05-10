Pay DTH subscriber base shrinks to 68.52 million in Oct-Dec 2021: TRAI

The total active subscriber base of the four private direct to home (DTH) operators, Tata Sky, Airtel Digital TV, Dish TV, and Sun Direct, has decreased from 68.89 million in September 2021 to 68.52 million in December 2021, according to a Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) report.



As per the quarterly Performance Indicator Report (PIR) for October- December 2021 quarter, Pay DTH has attained a total active subscriber base of around 68.52 million. This is in addition to the subscribers of the DD Free Dish (free DTH services of Doordarshan). According to the FICCI-EY report, the DD Free Dish base is expected to cross 50 million homes by 2025. The base currently stands at 40 million homes.

In terms of the pecking order, Tata Sky led the chart with a market share of 33.48% followed by Bharti Telemedia (Airtel Digital TV) at 26.37%, Dish TV at 22.04%, and Sun Direct at 18.11%. In the trailing quarter, the market share stood at Tata Sky (33.34%), Bharti Telemedia (26.11%), Dish TV (22.65%), and Sun Direct (17.91%).

Cable TV Sector

As of 31st December 2021, there are 1753 MSOs registered with MIB. As per the data reported by MSOs and HITS operators, there are 12 MSOs & 1 HITS operator who have a subscriber base greater than one million.

The total subscriber base of the Top 13 cable and HITS operators increased to 45.81 million active subscribers from 45.55 million in the trailing quarter.



The top cable and HITS operators are as follows, GTPL Hathway (7,906,424), Siti Networks (7,443,265), Hathway Digital (5,480,327), Den Networks (4,600,430), Thamizhaga Cable TV Communication (3,864,781). Kerala Communicators Cable (3,010,793), Tamil Nadu Arasu Cable TV Corporation (2,746,828), NXT Digital Ltd (HITS) (2,245,427), KAL Cables (2,098,600), Fastway Transmissions (2,074,462), V K Digital Network (1,913,630), NXT Digital Ltd (Cable TV) (1,254,212), and Asianet Digital Network (1,174,814).



Satellite TV Channels



During the quarter under review, a total of 909 private satellite TV channels have been permitted by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) for uplinking only/downlinking only/both uplinking & downlinking. Out of 909 permitted satellite TV channels, 893 channels are available for downlinking in India.



Pay-TV Channels



As per the reporting done by broadcasters in pursuance of the Tariff Order dated 3rd March 2017 as amended, out of 893 permitted satellite TV channels which are available for downlinking in India, Out of 350 pay channels, 253 are SD satellite pay-TV channels and 97 are HD satellite pay-TV channels.



Apart from these pay channels reported to TRAI, all other channels, available for downlinking in India, are considered Free to Air (FTA) channels.



FM Radio Services



Apart from the radio channels operated by All India Radio – the public broadcaster, as per the data reported by FM Radio operators to TRAI, as of 31st December 2021, there are 386 operational private FM Radio channels in 113 cities operated by 36 private FM Radio operators.



During the quarter ending 31st December 2021, one new private FM Radio channel in the city of Leh by M/s Sambhaav Media Limited and one new private FM Radio channel in the city of Kargil by M/s JCL Infra Private Limited has become operational. Further, M/s Sarthak Films Private Limited has reported about closing the operation of its one FM Radio station in the city of Rourkela, Odisha.



The advertisement revenue reported by FM Radio operators during the quarter ending 31st December 2021 in respect of 386 private FM Radio channels is Rs 421.74 crore as against Rs 294.78 crore in respect of 385 private FM Radio channels for the previous quarter i.e. 30th September 2021.

