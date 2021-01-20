Partho Dasgupta’s bail plea rejected

This is the second time that Dasgupta’s bail plea has been rejected following his arrest in the TRP scam

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Jan 20, 2021 4:35 PM
partho

A sessions court in Mumbai has rejected the bail plea of former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) India Partho Dasgupta. Dasgupta has been arrested in connection with the TRP scam. 

The court pronounced the order on January 20, 2021.  

Dasgupta was arrested by the Mumbai Police in the last week of December on charges of alleged involvement in the scam. He was in police custody till December 31, after which, he was remanded to judicial custody.

On January 15, 2021, Dasgupta was admitted to JJ Hospital after his blood pressure and sugar levels fell while in judicial custody. Taloja jail authorities shifted Dasgupta to the hospital around 1 pm.

This is the second time that Dasgupta’s bail plea has been rejected. Earlier on January 4, a Metropolitan Magistrate Court in Mumbai rejected his bail application.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
WhatsApp, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Barc Partho dasgupta TRP scam internet advertising India TV advertising India tv advertising tv ad tv ad campaign tv campaign tv news tv tv Ad campaign campaign advertising internet advertising tv media tv marketin
Show comments
You May Also Like
Hathway

Hathway Cable Q3 consolidated net down at Rs 62.72 cr
28 minutes ago

TV

Govt committee suggests survey of 5 lakh homes for calculating viewership data: Reports
39 minutes ago

tv18

TV18 net profit up by 40% in Q3
3 hours ago