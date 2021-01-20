Partho Dasgupta’s bail plea rejected

This is the second time that Dasgupta’s bail plea has been rejected following his arrest in the TRP scam

A sessions court in Mumbai has rejected the bail plea of former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) India Partho Dasgupta. Dasgupta has been arrested in connection with the TRP scam.

The court pronounced the order on January 20, 2021.

Dasgupta was arrested by the Mumbai Police in the last week of December on charges of alleged involvement in the scam. He was in police custody till December 31, after which, he was remanded to judicial custody.

On January 15, 2021, Dasgupta was admitted to JJ Hospital after his blood pressure and sugar levels fell while in judicial custody. Taloja jail authorities shifted Dasgupta to the hospital around 1 pm.

This is the second time that Dasgupta’s bail plea has been rejected. Earlier on January 4, a Metropolitan Magistrate Court in Mumbai rejected his bail application.

