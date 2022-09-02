Palki Sharma Upadhyay quits WION

For the last three years Palki Sharma was synonymous with WION

Published: Sep 2, 2022 6:02 PM  | 1 min read
Palki Sharma Upadhyay, Managing Editor at WION has quit. As per sources today in her 2 pm meeting with the WION team she announced her resignation. Upadhyay will be hosting the last episode of her prime time show-Gravitas tonight. 

It is understood that both Dr Subhash Chandra and the new management were wary of the fact that the newsroom and the news product was built on and  dependent on one show and one anchor.

For the last 3 years Palki Sharma was synonymous with WION and recently the channel roped in Madhu Soman as CBO. Exchange4media reached out to concerned officials at WION but no comments or confirmations were forthcoming.

Sources further added that she may be joining CNN News 18, Times Group or India Today Group, however her next destination is unknown.

Upadhyay has over 20 years of experience in the field of journalism. 

We also reached out to Upadhyay for her comment without getting any response at the time of filing of this report.

