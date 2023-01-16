Palki Sharma Upadhyay announces new show launch in Zomato-Blinkit style

The journalist has hinted on Instagram that her new 'no drama' show will air from 26th January

Senior journalist Palki Sharma Upadhyay who joined Network18 as Managing Editor of a new project has announced the launch of her new show via Instagram, leveraging the viral Zomato-Blinkit billboard meme. In the caption, she writes " No Drama, see you soon"

Her new show is slated to be launched on 26th January, sending fans who are eagerly awaiting her return into a tizzy. Here's the post:

The Zomato-Blinkit collab unleashed a moment marketing tsunami on the internet with every other brand jumping onto the bandwagon. The grocery delivery platform and its parent company used the iconic film dialogue from "Maa tujhe salaam" on billboards, albeit with a twist.



Sharma will lead the new project that will straddle all formats of news reporting and presentation. The network also plans to capture a new generation of audiences through the show helmed by the immensely popular journalist.



“I am excited to join hands with Network18, India’s largest news network, to launch a futuristic project with a global footprint, that will transform the news experience and make India proud. It will be a content innovation lab that challenges traditional news formats and experiments with the latest technology and interactive tools to make news stories intelligent, interesting, and accessible for the global audience," Sharma commented in September last year when the news of her appointment broke.

