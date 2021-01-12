No advertiser has been deceived: Partho Dasgupta in bail application

The court has however refused to grant bail, adjourning the matter to January 15 and stating that no further adjournments will be granted thereafter

Partho Dasgupta, the former CEO of BARC and one of the accused in the TRP scam, sought bail from a Mumbai Sessions Court on Monday.

According to news reports, Advocate Shardul Singh represented Dasgupta who argued extensively for the former BARC exec's bail.

Singh refuted the allegations of Mumbai Police of Dasgupta exploiting his position to manipulate TRPs. He argued that the data was collected and supplied by Hansa Research Company and Dasgupta had little control over it.

He added that there was no evidence to show that there was foul play on Dasgupta's side. In order for it to be a offence of cheating or breach of trust, a complainant should be there and there is none in this case.

The ones affected by the alleged TRP scam are media houses and advertisers who have not come forward as complainants, Singh argued.

The prosecution didn't do so since there is no advertiser who is deceived, he added.

“No advertiser has come forward to say that it has been so deceived. The prosecution had ample time since lodging of FIR to verify this position, however, it did not do so, because there is no advertiser who is deceived”, Singh said.

Singh also contested claims that the jewellery and expensive items recovered from Dasgupta's house was purchased with money given by Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami.

He said that those were acquired much before the launch of Republic TV channel. He added that there was no need to keep Dasgupta in jail since all his electronics used during his time as CEO and financial statements were seized by police.

Singh also brought up Romil Ramgarhia, who was released on bail despite holding a designation of the same rank with BARC. He emphasised that Dasgupta is a diabetes patient who suffers from Ankylosis.

The court has adjourned the matter to January 15, refusing to grant Dasgupta interim bail and stating that no further adjournments will be granted thereafter.