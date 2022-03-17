Policy update: BARC to now take 4-8 weeks for public release of viewership data

The ratings agency has stated that it needs more time to release data to account for time to carry out technical checks and validation of data

BARC has published an updated policy for release of a channel's viewership data ahead of the resumption of news data. The updated policy states that ratings agency needs at least 4 to 8 weeks to perform technical checks and data validation before releasing a channel's data publicly.

"For a channel’s data to be released publicly by BARC India via the YUMI software, there is a need for a minimum period of 4 weeks to 8 weeks for BARC India to perform the required technical checks and data validation," BARC said in its updated policy.

It further stated that the period for validation and checks (as per BARC Ratings calendar, the data week begins on a Saturday & ends on a Friday) starts from the end of the week in which the watermark of the channel is live/activated with BARC India and the IRD box is submitted for playout monitoring, if applicable.

The watermarking process takes generally 8-12 weeks after due processing of PO/payment and hence request to keep a significant lead time for the watermarking process, BARC added.

As per the BARC policy, a channel can avail channel level viewership data, however, the viewership data that is provided prior to the public release of the ratings of the channel, is confidential and can only be used for internal analysis by the channel. "In addition to that, this viewership data cannot be used for comparisons with any data released for the said channel in the future."

Further, the broadcaster will have to inform BARC India about the date from which the data is required to be released 10 working days prior to the week of release. However, if BARC India does not receive a request to release the channel in YUMI within 12 weeks of it being watermarked, BARC India may stop monitoring the channel and/or capturing the viewership of the channel.

"In case the channel requires BARC India to continue monitoring them without releasing the channel in YUMI, then the applicable subscription fee for the service would be INR 18 Lacs per annum per channel or 0.8% of the net ad sales revenue for the channel (whichever is higher). To clarify, the subscription fee for such a channel will be treated separately and not as part of the main Scope of Work (SOW) agreement for the network," the policy states.

A channel can also temporarily stop the publishing of the viewership data in the YUMI Software. However, the publishing of the viewership data will be suspended for a minimum period of 6 months. The ratings for the suspended period will not be released publicly at any point in the future, even after the recommencement of the ratings, BARC said.

"If BARC India is compelled to stop the ratings of a channel due to payment issues, non-renewal of BARC India subscription or any other breach by the subscriber, then the ratings of that channel will be stopped for a minimum 6-month period.

The channels ratings will be released only after 6 months, or after resolution of the issues that resulted in the discontinuation of services, whichever is later. The ratings for the suspended period will not be released publicly at any point in the future, even after the recommencement of the ratings," the policy reads.

Updated policy for sharing of viewership data for a watermarked channel

The audience measurement body has also shared the updated policy for sharing of viewership data for a watermarked channel prior to public release of data. This policy pertains to the pre-release data (TBR - To Be Released) of a channel prior to the release of the channel ratings in the YUMI software. The policy is divided into two parts – one for National channels and the other for Regional Channels.

The TBR data for National Channels (more than one state) and Regional Channels (one single state) will be released at a weekly level for a period extending up to maximum 8 weeks. This data for maximum 8 weeks will be shared at no additional charge but as per the parameters/cuts mentioned below.

The TBR data will be weekly viewership data (Rat% & AMA’ 000s), Reach data (Reach % and Cume Reach %) and Time spent Data (ATS-viewer). The data will be for the entire week, day wise data shall not be provided. Further, the data will be provided at an All India, HSM, Megacities and State Level (depending on the choice of Urban only, Rural only or U+R). The TG for the data will be the entire universe (All 2+) OR one TG of the choice of the Broadcaster. In case of national channels, the data will be provided at either Urban only, Rural only or Urban+Rural.

A broadcaster can subscribe to additional data. For national channels, the charge for subscribing to additional data will be Rs 2,00,000 per week for one TG of the choice of the Broadcaster while in case of regional channels, the charge will be Rs 50,000 per week for one TG of the choice of the Broadcaster.

In case of low viewership genres, the viewership data that will be shared will have a high Relative Error. "In case even finer cuts are required then they will have an even higher relative error, and we would advise caution with using such data," BARC said.

