NDTV shares up 10% after speculations of Adani Group acquiring the company

On BSE, the shares were up 9.94% at Rs 79.65 on Monday morning, claimed reports

According to the report, NDTV shares climbed up 10% after rumours of the company's acquisition by Adani Group.

Media reports further said that the group is looking to buy out a media house based out of Delhi, which is speculated to be NDTV by many.

The news on Adani’s entry into the media sector became more evident after Sanjay Pugalia joined the group as the CEO and Editor in Chief.

On his appointment, Adani Group released a statement: "We look forward to leveraging Sanjay's wide-ranging experience in media, communications and branding across the Adani Group's diverse range of businesses and in our Nation Building initiatives."

