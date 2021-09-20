NDTV shares up 10% after speculations of Adani Group acquiring the company

On BSE, the shares were up 9.94% at Rs 79.65 on Monday morning, claimed reports

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Sep 20, 2021 12:58 PM
NDTV

According to the report, NDTV shares climbed up 10% after rumours of the company's acquisition by Adani Group.

Media reports further said that the group is looking to buy out a media house based out of Delhi, which is speculated to be NDTV by many.

The news on Adani’s entry into the media sector became more evident after Sanjay Pugalia joined the group as the CEO and Editor in Chief. 

On his appointment, Adani Group released a statement: "We look forward to leveraging Sanjay's wide-ranging experience in media, communications and branding across the Adani Group's diverse range of businesses and in our Nation Building initiatives."

The shares were up 9.94% at Rs 79.65 this morning, on BSE. 

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Adani group Bse Ndtv Shares Stock market internet advertising India TV advertising India tv advertising tv ad tv ad campaign tv campaign tv news tv tv Ad campaign campaign advertising internet advertising tv media tv marketin
Show comments
You May Also Like
SPNI

SPNI's FY21 consolidated revenue drops 4% to Rs 5721.6 crore
9 hours ago

star maa

Star Maa shoots to the top in BARC Week 36
3 days ago

ZEEL

ZEEL board backs Ashok Kurien and Manish Chokhani against IIAS allegations
3 days ago