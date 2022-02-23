NDTV opts out of 'blackout' ratings data

BARC has given news channels the option to opt in or opt out of receiving the past 13 weeks' rolled data

NDTV has said that it is opting out of receiving ratings data for the BARC 'blackout' period.

The news channel has said that it is "among the networks that have chosen not to be included in the ratings".

Earlier this month, BARC had given news channels the option to opt in or opt out of receiving the past 13 weeks' rolled data.

On February 7, BARC India had informed that it intends to commence the release of four-week rolling average data for individual news channels with effect from March 17.

