NBF calls on BARC to issue ratings

In a statement, NBF has said news channels that don’t want ratings can be voluntarily exempt

News Broadcasters Federation has expressed disappointment over BARC withholding the television ratings for the news genre.

In a statement, the NBF has said: “The audience viewership data is with BARC and withholding it despite clear instruction from the Ministry, is not necessary. BARC should comply and release the ratings of news channels without any further delay. If there are news channels that don’t want ratings they can be voluntarily exempt.

NBF calls upon BARC to release the ratings and not delay this any further, to put an end to the severe challenge the news genre was facing as advertising was deeply hurt in absence of any ratings.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)