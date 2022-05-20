Nachiket Pantvaidya steps down as Group CEO of Balaji Telefilms

Nachiket spent less than a year at Balaji Telefilms after joining the company in July 2021

Nachiket Pantvaidya has quit Balaji Telefilms as its Group CEO within a year of joining the company. Nachiket will be with the company till 31st May, the company said in a regulatory filing.

"Pursuant to Regulation 30 of Listing Regulations, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors at their Meeting held today i.e. May 20, 2022, through Video Conferencing ("VC'') / Other Audio-Visual Means ("OAVM") have taken on record, the resignation of Mr. Nachiket Pantvaidya, Group Chief Executive Officer of the Company, effective from the closing of business hours on May 31, 2022," Balaji said in a filing to the BSE.



Balaji Telefilms appointed Pantvaidya as the Group CEO in July 2021. Prior to Balaji, he worked with Asianet News Media & Entertainment, where he was the Managing Director. Before Asianet, Nachiket held the position of Group COO, Balaji Telefilms, and CEO at ALTBalaji.

This was Nachiket's second stint with the company post his brief exit in March 2021. Nachiket was responsible for the overall growth and P&L of the company.

Nachiket has 20+ years of experience in the media business. He has worked organisations like Star, Sony, Disney, and BBC, to new a few.

As reported earlier, Divya Dixit, Senior Vice President - Marketing, Partnerships & Revenue of ALTBalaji, has moved on. She had a 3.9-year-long stint with ALTBalaji as she joined the company in September 2018 as SVP - Marketing.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)