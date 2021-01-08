Movie genre sees 11% rise in ad volumes in 2020 compared to 2019: TAM Adex

As per the report, among the top five movie subgenres, Bhojpuri and Kannada films were the new entrants in 2020, while Hindi continued to lead the space

In 2020, the movie genre witnessed a growth of 11% in ad volumes compared to 2019, according to the TAM AdEx-Mirroring Y 2020 for Advertising in Movies Genre. The overall genre recorded the growth with over 105 movie channels compared to over 95 movie channels in 2019.

Like Hindi GEC and the industry, resurgence in ad volumes seen on movies during the third and fourth quarters. As per the report, average ad volumes in the Movies genre recovered quickly during the unlock down period (Jun-Dec’20) after a deep decline in Apr-May’20 due to lockdown. Moreover, the period Oct-Nov’20 saw the highest share of average ad volumes due to the festive period.

Furthermore, the movie genre had an increasing trend of ad volumes’ share during 2016- 2020 but the year 2020 observed the highest share of movie ad volumes i.e. 23% to overall TV advertising.

In terms of sub-genres, the Hindi Movies genre topped during both the years with a 46% share of ad volumes. Among the top five, Bhojpuri and Kannada Movies were the new entrants this year. While Bengali Movies observed a positive rank shift but the English Movies which ranked second in 2019 was not present among the top five subgenres of 2020.

Meanwhile, advertiser and brand count dropped by 62% and 64% in Q2’20 which recovered by 65% and 71% respectively in Q4’20 over Q2’20. As per the data, the tally of categories, advertisers and brands started increasing during the unlock period (Jun-Dec’20) after a drop in Apr-May’20 due to lockdown.

Also, the Personal Care/Personal Hygiene sector topped with a 26% share of ad volumes followed by F&B with a 20% share, and the top four sectors together added a 65% share of ad volumes which were also on top during 2019. While the BFSI sector was the new entrant in the top ten list of 2020, Personal Healthcare, Laundry and Building, Industrial and Land Materials/Equipment observed positive rank shift.

HUL topped among the movie advertisers followed by Reckitt Benckiser in the second position in 2020. The top five advertisers maintained their positions. Marico was the new entrant in the top ten advertisers’ list, while Colgate Palmolive, Godrej Consumer Products and Amazon observed a positive rank shift. Also, over 60 advertisers advertised exclusively in the movie genre during 2020 with Ganesh Industrial Corporation leading the top exclusive advertiser list followed by Mubi India.

Dettol Toilet Soaps was the top brand in 2020 followed by Clinic Plus Shampoo. The top ten brands together added a 12% share of ad volumes in 2020.

On the positive side, the advertising share for regional channels grew by 5% in the year. National and Regional movie channels had a 51% and 49% share of ad volumes respectively in 2020 in the Movies genre against 56 % and 44% respectively in 2019. The ad volumes on Regional channels saw an 18% rise in 2020 compared to 2019.