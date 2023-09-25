MIB makes registration mandatory for MSOs to provide own programming service
Applicants have been advised to refer to guidelines issued by MIB on November 30, 2022
Applicants have been advised to refer to guidelines for platform services offered by Multi System Operators issued by MIB on November 30, 2022. They are required to apply for registration of their PS channel(s)
Following documents are required to be uploaded at the time of submission of online application:
a. Certificate of Channel Carrying Capacity (Statewise) (Sell'-Certification).
b. Details of PS Channels operated at State Level
c. Details of PS Channels operated at District Level.
d. Filled in MHA Security Clearance Pro-forma.
e. Challan copy of payment made on Bharat Kosh Portal for registration of PS Channels.
Paramount Global Q2 revenue stands at $7.6 billion
The company said it has realised a gain of $168 million from dilution of stake in Viacom18
By e4m Staff | Sep 22, 2023 9:53 AM | 3 min read
Paramount Global has reported a 2% drop in its total revenue in the second quarter of calendar year 2023 at $7.6 billion but has realised a gain of $168 million from dilution of its stake in Viacom18 from 49% to 13%.
The amount of $168 million mentioned in the financial statement “reflects a gain recognized on our retained interest in Viacom18 following the discontinuance of equity method accounting resulting from the dilution of our interest from 49% to 13%”, the company said.
In April 2023, Paramount’s stake in Viacom18 reduced to 13% from 49% after the latter received investment from Reliance Industries Ltd and Bodhi Tree Systems.
According to its financial report for the quarter ending June 30, 2023, Paramount Global recorded an adjusted OIBDA (operating income before depreciation and amortization) of $606 million.
Paramount+, SVOD service of Paramount Global, reported a revenue growth of 47% while its total DTC ad revenue increased by 21%, and global viewing hours on Paramount+ and Pluto TV, ad-supported streaming service, were up 35% year-over-year, the report said.
“Despite the environment, TV media continued to contribute significant earnings. As we look forward, we will continue to be guided by our content-first approach and seek to maximize its value across platforms and revenue streams, while also operating with the utmost efficiency through this year of peak streaming investment,” said Bob Bakish, President and CEO, Paramount Global, in the statement.
Paramount Global also reached an agreement to sell book publisher Simon & Schuster to private equity firm KKR for $1.62 billion. The company expects to use the proceeds from the sale to pay down the debt.
It said that this transaction will yield approximately $1.3 billion in net proceeds, resulting in a roughly 0.5x improvement in net leverage when the deal closes following regulatory review.
The company said that its affiliate and subscription revenue grew a strong 12% in Q2, “demonstrating once again that the combination of traditional and streaming yield a net growth for our business.”
It said that Paramount delivered strong D2C subscription revenue growth of 47%, largely driven by Paramount+ where it benefited from subscriber additions, improvements in ARPU and reductions in churn.
The company reported TV Media revenue of $ 5,157 million, which is 2% down from the corresponding quarter last year.
It also reported a drop in revenue from filmed entertainment at $831 million compared to $1,363 million last year.
“The year-over-year change in TV media advertising was similar to Q1. In the national domestic market, we are seeing strength in key categories, including pharma, retail, movies and travel. That said, we see linear advertising recovering more slowly than digital, and we expect the Q3 rate of change for TV media advertising will be relatively similar to Q2 with improvement in Q4,” said Naveen K. Chopra - Paramount Global - Executive VP & CFO.
Don't give platform to people charged with terrorism: MIB tells TV channels
The ministry issued an advisory after a TV channel featured a person belonging to a banned organisation who made several untoward comments on air
By e4m Staff | Sep 22, 2023 8:40 AM | 1 min read
The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Thursday issued an advisory to television channels, asking them to refrain from providing any platform to persons who are charged with serious crimes including terrorism or belonging to organizations proscribed by law.
“The advisory has been issued in light of a recent discussion on a television channel of a person in a foreign country against whom there are serious cases of crime including terrorism, belonging to an organization which has been proscribed by law in India. During the discussion the person had made several comments which are detrimental to the sovereignty/integrity of the country, security of India, friendly relations of India with a foreign state and also have the potential of disturbing public order in the country,” the MIB stated.
The Ministry categorically stated that the Government upholds media freedom and respects its rights under theConstitution, but at the same time, the content telecast by TV channels must adhere to the provisions of the Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act, 1995 including sub section (2) of Section 20.
Rupert Murdoch steps down as Fox Corp and News Corp Chairman; Lachlan Murdoch to take over
Murdoch's departure coincides with the upcoming US presidential elections, a year ahead of schedule
By e4m Staff | Sep 21, 2023 9:43 PM | 1 min read
Media mogul Rupert Murdoch, at the age of 92, is set to step down from his role as chairman of the board at both Fox Corp and News Corp effective in November. He will assume the honorary position of chairman emeritus at each company. In this transition, his son, Lachlan Murdoch, will become the sole chairman of News Corp., while continuing his role as Fox Corp.'s executive chair and CEO.
Rupert Murdoch, in a message to employees, assured that both companies are in robust health, and he himself remains in good shape. He expressed optimism about the future, emphasizing the ongoing battle for freedom of speech and thought.
Murdoch's departure coincides with the upcoming US presidential elections, a year ahead of schedule. News Corp. owns prominent newspapers such as The Wall Street Journal and New York Post, while Fox Corp. encompasses right-leaning TV networks Fox News and Fox Business.
Rupert Murdoch's career spans nearly seven decades, starting in 1954 when he assumed control of News Limited, which owned Adelaide's No. 2 newspaper. He expanded his media empire, including the acquisition of British tabloids and ventures in the U.S. television industry. Notably, the launch of Fox News Channel in 1996 under his leadership became a top-rated cable network.
TRAI releases pre-consultation paper for inputs on ‘National Broadcasting Policy’
Written comments have been invited from the stakeholders by October 10, 2023
By e4m Staff | Sep 21, 2023 3:44 PM | 5 min read
The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has issued a pre-consultation paper asking inputs for formulation of "National Broadcasting Policy".
TRAI has shared that in line with the existing National Digital Communications Policy – 2018, the possible structure of ‘National Broadcasting Policy’ may be as follows- Preamble, Vision, Mission and Objectives. The authority said that against each objective, possible goals and the probable strategies for achieving those goals needs to be identified.
According to TRAI, the policy is required to address the broadcasting sector in a comprehensive manner. It should deal with all the aspects related to content certation, content delivery/ distribution, assimilation, introduction of new technologies and role of different institutions for the growth of the sector. It has to appropriately look into aspects of capacity building, skilling, future institutional framework etc. An analysis of global best practices may also help in defining various aspects of the policy.
TRAI also mentioned that at this stage, it is important to identify the broad issues for consideration/ comments. While a comprehensive list of issues will be worked out after receipt of comments and stakeholder interactions, following broad contours may require to be inter-alia included/ addressed in the proposed policy:
Objectives
- Ensuring affordable and universal reach of Broadcasting
- Establishing India as a global Content Hub: a. Creation of global content in India b. Promoting Indian content globally c. Establishing/ enhancing institutional capacity for content creation or processing.
- Developing state-of-the-art R&D infrastructure for broadcasting sector in India. Enabling Next Generation Technologies and Services through Investments, Innovation, Indigenous Manufacturing. Leveraging Artificial Intelligence, Big Data and cloud services technologies. Separate fund for R&D and establishment of Centre for Excellence for Broadcasting sector.
- Capacity Building and Promoting Skill Development for broadcasting Sector in India. Training/ Re-skilling human resources for building New Age Skill. Promoting IndustryAcademia-Government partnerships to develop capacity and skills in line with future technological needs.
Broad Issues for Consideration
- Public Service Broadcasting in India
a) Requirement, Relevance and Review b) Support and Validation c) Content Priority d) Mandatory Sharing of television programmes e) Enhance global reach
2. Policy and Regulation
Simplifying policy & regulatory framework and adopt coherent and modernized approach for different types of Broadcasting services: o Satellite Broadcasting o Terrestrial television Broadcasting o Radio Broadcasting o Print media o Digital Media • An intermediary • Publisher of online curated content
3. Other Specific Issues for comments / suggestions:
a) Promotion of Local Content: Enhancing and incentivizing demonstration of India’s rich and diverse cultural heritage through television programmes including festivals, music, dance, art, literature, food, education, sports and more for cultural preservation and expansion.
b)Piracy and Content Security: Putting in place framework for systematic and legal redressal for piracy and copyright. To devise a multi-layer framework of security to address cyber attacks, hacking by vested interests and other security issues. To enable measures for location-free access and transmission of programmes for broadcasting sector using cloud storage.
c). Technology Innovation & Standardization: To promote conducive environment for experimentation and innovations in the space of broadcasting technology. Establishing a broadcasting Standard Development Organization as an autonomous body with effective participation of the government, industry, R&D centres, service providers, and academia to drive consensus regarding standards to meet national requirements including security needs and interoperability to avoid ewaste.
d) Separate Regulatory Authority for Broadcasting: Currently Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) regulates the Television Broadcasting Sector. TRAI regulates both the Telecommunications and the Broadcasting sector. It is understood that stakeholders have made submissions for having a specific regulator for Broadcasting sector. Accordingly, it is to explore the need for a separate regulator for broadcasting services and if yes, the suggested statutory and organisational structure of such regulator.
e)Robust grievance redressal mechanism: Ensuring adherence to Program Code and Advertisement Code. Establishing effective institutional mechanisms to protect consumers’ interests including Ombudsman and centralized web-based complaint redressal system.
f) Role of Broadcasting during Disaster: Framing and enforcing standard operating procedures to be followed during disasters and natural calamities, including sectoral guidelines for disaster response and recovery. Broadcasting to be used as rapid dissemination of early warning disaster notifications. viii. Audience Measurement System: Essential to ensure transparent and credible audience measurement system. Framing of guiding principles for viewership rating framework in India.
Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming and Comics (AVGC) segment: Develop, support and unleash the scope and reach of AVGC sector in India to become a torch bearer of “Create in India” and “Brand India”.
In a letter dated July 13, 2023, MIB has requested TRAI to give its considered inputs under Section 11 of the TRAI Act, 1997 for formulation of the National Broadcasting Policy. In its letter, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) has mentioned that the broadcast policy needs to identify the vision of a functional, vibrant and resilient broadcasting sector which can project India's diverse culture and rich heritage and help India's transition to a digital and empowered economy.
“In the light of the potentialities and intersection with national goals, a National Broadcasting Policy stipulating the vision, mission, strategies and the action points could set the tone for a planned development and growth of the Broadcasting sector in the country in the era of new and emerging technologies,” said MIB.
TRAI said that with this background, a pre-consultation is being done with all the stakeholders to elicit the issues which are required to be considered for formulation of "National Broadcasting Policy". TRAI said that written comments on the pre-consultation paper are invited from the stakeholders by October 10, 2023.
Include distributor bouquet pricing autonomy issue in consultation paper: MIB to TRAI
The ministry has asked the regulator to consider AIDCF's request for allowing TV distributors the autonomy to break broadcast bouquets
By e4m Staff | Sep 20, 2023 8:43 AM | 1 min read
The MIB has sought inclusion of the issue of granting autonomy to TV distributors in bouquet formation in a TRAI consultation paper, media networks have reported.
The consultation paper titled "Review of Regulatory Framework for Broadcasting and Cable Services" was released on August 8.
https://www.exchange4media.com/media-tv-news/review-of-broadcasting-cable-services-rules-trai-extends-deadline-to-submit-comments-129538.html
The ministry has written to the TRAI Secretary to consider AIDCF's request for allowing TV distributors the autonomy to break broadcast bouquets.
As per a report, TRAI's legal team is studying the MIB letter and is set to decide after consideration of the legal opinion.
In November last year, TRAI came out with the third amendment in the tariff order, putting a ceiling of Rs 19 per TV channel for inclusion in bouquet among other provisions. Issues have been raised on the order by distribution platform operators (DPOs) and local cable operators (LCOs). Some were addressed and some still remained.
https://www.exchange4media.com/media-tv-news/trai-issues-consultation-paper-for-reviewing-broadcast-cable-service-regulatory-framework-129036.html
Demand immediate withdrawal of boycotting 14 prominent TV anchors: Supriya Prasad
The Broadcast Editors Association held an emergency meeting of members against the decision of the opposition alliance
By e4m Staff | Sep 19, 2023 10:27 PM | 1 min read
An emergency meeting of members of the Broadcast Editors Association, the apex body of editors of national and regional television news channels across the country, was held on September 19.
Under the chairmanship of Supriya Prasad, News Director of 'Aaj Tak', 'Good News Today' and 'India Today', several resolutions were passed unanimously in this meeting held at India Today Group Mediaplex located at FC-8 in Film City Sector 16A, Noida. .
At the meeting, the Broadcast Editors Association condemned the recent decision of the opposition alliance 'Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance' (I.N.D.I.A.) to boycott 14 prominent TV anchors. The Broadcast Editors Association said,”By taking such a decision, the opposition alliance has not only put the lives of our journalists and anchors at risk, but has also displayed intolerance. We demand immediate withdrawal of this list keeping in mind the well-established democratic principles.”
In this meeting, President of 'Broadcast Editors Association' Supriya Prasad, Rahul Kanwal, Amitabh, Navika Kumar, Sanjeev Paliwal, Rajneesh Ahuja, Aishwarya Kapoor, Abhishek Kapoor, Deepak Chaurasia, Sukesh Ranjan, Sumit Awasthi, Rubika Liaquat, Amish Devgan, Anil Singh. Many well-known journalists including Sant Prasad Rai, Sanjay Bragta, Sudhir Chaudhary, Gaurav Sawant and Snehanshu Shekhar participated.
BEA calls ‘urgent’ meet to discuss reports of I.N.D.I.A CM stopping ads on some channels
The meet will be held tomorrow
By e4m Staff | Sep 18, 2023 6:38 PM | 1 min read
Broadcast Editors' Association (BEA) has called for an “urgent” meeting to discuss reports that 11 chief ministers who are part of the I.N.D.I.A alliance are considering to stop advertising on some TV channels that they believe are pro-BJP.
The BEA's General Body meeting is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, 19th September, 2023 at 14:00 hrs at India Today Group Mediaplex.
“The recent decision of India Alliance to boycott certain journalists forced us to meet on urgent basis. Therefore, this meeting is called on very short notice,” stated an invite sent out by BEA President Supriya Prasad.
The agenda of the meeting, according to the invite, is: to discuss election for the new executive committee of BEA, to discuss ban on few Journalists by INDIA and any other issue with the permission of the President.
