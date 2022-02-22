MIB asks MSOs to regularly enter STB seeding data in MIS

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) has issued an advisory asking multi system operators (MSOs) to regularly update the Set Top Box (STB) seeding data in the Management Information System (MIS) of the ministry.

While noting that the STB seeding data is important for making policy decisions and regulatory issues, the ministry has asked the MSOs to regularly update the STB data in the MIS every six months.



"It has been noticed that despite repeated reminders many Multi System Operators are not entering/updating their seeding data, i.e. number of active Set-Top

Boxes on their network, on Management Information System (MIS) of this Ministry," the MIB said in an advisory to the MSOs.



"The information regarding the number of cable TV subscribers is considered essential for policy decisions/regulatory issues etc. All existing Multi-System Operators are,

therefore, advised hereby to immediately enter their seeding data, where it has not been entered, and also to regularly update it every six months on MIS," it added.



The MIB stated that the Rule 10A of the Cable Television Networks Rules 1994 makes it mandatory for every MSO to give such information as may be sought by the Central Government within such period and such form as may be specified.

"Accordingly, failure to submit/update seeding data on MIS will be considered as violation of the Rule l0A, and may result in cancellation/suspension of MSO registration granted," the advisory reads.

