Merger with ZEEL to take a few more months: Sony
Issuing a statement, Japan’s Sony Group has said the transaction was expected to be completed by the end of the first half of fiscal year 2023
NDTV gets permission from MIB to launch 3 HD channels
The three high definition channels that received the nod are NDTV 24x7 HD, NDTV India HD and NDTV Profit HD
By e4m Staff | Sep 27, 2023 7:40 AM | 1 min read
New Delhi Television Ltd. (NDTV) has been granted permission from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to launch three high-definition (HD) channels.
According to the company's disclosure under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, it said, "This is to inform you that in reference to the application filed by the Company before the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting (MIB), the Company has received a letter dated September 25, 2023 from MIB conveying its intention to grant permission to the Company to uplink and downlink three (3) news and current affairs channels in High Definition namely ‘NDTV 24x7 HD’, ‘NDTV India HD’ and ‘NDTV Profit HD.'
NDTV added that it will inform the stock exchanges of the launch of the said HD channels.
ICC World Cup 2023: Disney Star onboards IndusInd & Emirates as sponsors on TV
According to sources, around 50-60 advertisers have signed up for the upcoming cricket tournament on TV
By Sonam Saini | Sep 26, 2023 1:22 PM | 1 min read
Disney Star, the official broadcaster of ICC Cricket World Cup for both TV and digital, has bagged two more sponsorships from IndusInd and Emirates for television.
Highly placed sources have confirmed the news to e4m. According to the sources, over 50 advertisers have signed up for the upcoming marquee tournament and the broadcaster is still in talks with other advertisers.
PhonePe, Mahindra Auto, Coke, MasterCard and Hindustan Unilever are the other big brands that have come on board as sponsors for the tournament.
As earlier reported by exchange4media, the broadcaster is seeking Rs 118-120 crore for co-presenting sponsorships and Rs 80-90 crore for the associate sponsorship. For co-presenting opportunities on Disney+ Hotstar, the broadcaster has set a price tag of Rs 150 crore. Brands eager to get high visibility as "Powered by" sponsors will need to invest Rs 75 crore, while those opting for associate sponsorship will have to allocate Rs 40 crore.
The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup kicks off on October 5 with a repeat of the 2019 final as England faces New Zealand in Ahmedabad. Across 10 world-class venues, 48 matches will be played in 46 days culminating in the Men’s Cricket World Cup Final on November 19.
Zee Media to re-register for BARC data
In September 2022, the news broadcaster pulled out of the TV audience measurement system, citing landing page issues
By e4m Staff | Sep 26, 2023 8:39 AM | 1 min read
News broadcaster Zee Media Corporation Limited (ZMCL) has decided to register back for BARC data, starting in the week of October 12, according to sources.
Emphasizing the significance of this collaboration, Abhay Ojha, CEO of Zee Media Corporation Limited, said, "We, at ZMCL, have always valued the integrity and transparency of data. Our decision to rejoin forces with BARC reflects our firm belief in BARC's commitment towards robust data mechanisms and our anticipation of a productive partnership ahead. We remain committed to delivering trustworthy news and content to our viewers and advertisers."
e4m has reached out for an official confirmation but BARC CEO Nakul Chopra wasn’t available to comment on the development at the time of filing this story.
Earlier in September 2022, the news broadcaster pulled out of the TV audience measurement system, citing the landing page issue as a reason for taking such a drastic step.
ZMCL had then said that it had been consistently requesting BARC India to take corrective measures with regard to the landing page issue. The news broadcaster had said that the landing page data should not be included in the final viewership and the duration for counting viewership be increased to 2 minutes.
ZMCL was the second TV news network after NDTV to pull out channels from BARC.
The media company owns and operates 14 TV news channels apart from 5 digital channels and 17 digital brands.
Star Plus onboards 14 advertisers for Star Parivaar Awards 2023
Brands such as Dabur, ITC, Emami, Apple, Amazon, Berger Paints and Xiaomi have aligned themselves with the upcoming event
By e4m Staff | Sep 25, 2023 5:12 PM | 1 min read
Star Parivaar Awards 2023 has onboarded advertisers like Dabur, ITC, Emami, Apple, Amazon, Berger Paints and Xiaomi.
The awards have attracted 14 advertisers spanning a wide array of categories, including FMCG, Banking, E-commerce, Technology, Mobile Handsets, Insurance, Paints, and Pharma.
“This presents an unparalleled opportunity for brands to connect with their target audience on linear TV and beyond. The event offers a diverse range of in-content integration opportunities, emphasizing its massive associative value," said an industry observer.
The award show is set to be telecast on 1st October, starting 7 PM, on Star Plus and Disney+ Hotstar.
MIB makes registration mandatory for MSOs to provide own programming service
Applicants have been advised to refer to guidelines issued by MIB on November 30, 2022
By e4m Staff | Sep 25, 2023 2:53 PM | 1 min read
Applicants have been advised to refer to guidelines for platform services offered by Multi System Operators issued by MIB on November 30, 2022. They are required to apply for registration of their PS channel(s)
Following documents are required to be uploaded at the time of submission of online application:
a. Certificate of Channel Carrying Capacity (Statewise) (Sell'-Certification).
b. Details of PS Channels operated at State Level
c. Details of PS Channels operated at District Level.
d. Filled in MHA Security Clearance Pro-forma.
e. Challan copy of payment made on Bharat Kosh Portal for registration of PS Channels.
BCCI media rights: Viacom18 gets dynamic injunction from Delhi HC
Viacom18 Media had approached the court seeking ad-interim dynamic injunction to protect its media rights against rogue and pirate websites as well as John Does
By e4m Staff | Sep 23, 2023 4:50 PM | 2 min read
Viacom18 has secured a broad dynamic injunction from the Delhi High Court for the Indian cricket team’s bilateral matches.
Recently, Viacom18 bagged the BCCI linear and digital rights. As a result, for the next five years i.e., from September 2023 till March 2028, all bilateral games involving the Indian cricket team that will be played in India along with domestic cricket, shall now be broadcasted/streamed by Viacom18 on its television and OTT properties.
Viacom18 Media Private Limited had approached the Delhi High Court seeking an ad-interim dynamic injunction to protect its Media Rights in relation to the BCCI Events against various rogue and pirate websites as well as John Does/Ashok Kumars/Unknown Defendants.
The court while expressing its concerns regarding the unending menace of piracy noted that the courts have become inundated with suits pertaining to such issues and suggested the importance of a robust anti-piracy policy to curb the issues. The court observed that a prima facie case for interim injunction was made out and further held that the grant of an injunction would be necessary to avoid irreparable loss/injury from being caused to Viacom18.
The court further ordered that Viacom18 shall not be bound to initiate any fresh proceedings in relation to any new alphanumeric/redirect/mirror websites that are expected to mushroom during the course of the BCCI events. Access to such websites shall be blocked by the Internet Service Providers (IPSs) upon being informed about the same by Viacom18 on an affidavit. This, dynamic injunction provides Viacom18 to swiftly act against pirates and rogue websites infringing and making available the BCCI matches without due permissions.
Anil Lale (General Counsel, Viacom18 Media Pvt. Ltd.) said: “We at Viacom18 are proud to be the exclusive digital and television broadcaster for Indian cricket. Viacom18 has always been at the forefront in the fight against piracy. I am sure this is a welcome step for all the cricket fans as also for bona fide broadcasters like us who spend huge sums to get these rights. While we are proud to say that we have won several battles against these pirate websites, we understand that the war against piracy is a continuing one and we are committed towards winning it.”
Our Asian Games 2023 campaign is an idea that money can’t buy: Neville Bastawalla
Bastawalla, Head Marketing & On-Air Promotions, Sony Sports Network, SPNI (Culver Max), shares the network’s strategy for the Asian Games coverage, the media mix and more
By Aditi Gupta | Sep 23, 2023 8:02 AM | 5 min read
With Sony Sports Network launching its grand campaign for Asian Games 2023, which begins today (September 23), exchange4media caught up with Neville Bastawalla, Head Marketing & On-Air Promotions, Sony Sports Network, SPNI (Culver Max).
Sharing the inspiration and idea behind the campaign ‘Iss baar Sau Paar Phir Se, Hum Hongey Kamyab’ Bastawalla said that in order to ensure that this message resonated across every corner of India, Sony Sports Network garnered support from a line-up of influential and iconic figures.
Union Minister of Sports, Anurag Thakur, Chief of Defence Staff, Lt Gen Anil Chauhan along with Chiefs of tri-services Gen Manoj Pandey, Admiral Radhakrishnan Hari Kumar and Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari, Bollywood icons, sports icons and sports journalists have come onboard to back the athletes from India in the Asian Games to be held in Hangzhou, China.
Excerpts from the conversation:
Tell us about your campaign ‘Iss Baar Sau Paar, Phir se, Hum Hongey Kamyab’. What was the idea behind it and what are the expectations from it?
This goes back to Olympics Tokyo 2020 which took place in 2021 when we launched the campaign ‘Hum Hongey Kaamyab’. India has always taken these multi-sporting events like the ones that will fetch only 1-2 medals and athletes are not as popular as cricketers in this country. Most people don’t know the names of athletes. So that time we came up with the anthem of ‘Hum Hongey Kamyab’ which means ‘we shall overcome’. The idea was to make these athletes a household name in India and let the heroes of the nation support these athletes. This campaign was a huge success. When the athletes came back from Tokyo they said that for the first time, they felt that the nation was backing them. Many advertisers said that Sony Sports Network was making multi-sporting events, like the Olympics and Commonwealth Games, appointment viewing.
So, from this, we moved to the Asian Games to launch the campaign ‘Iss Baar Hum Firsey Hongey Kaamyab’. We also thought that since the last medal tally was 69, why not set an aspiration to get 100 medals or more? Even if we don’t get it, it will at least motivate them to break the record.
What was the budget for this campaign and how was it different from last year?
Budgets or no budgets, an idea should be that money can’t buy. Even if you had money, would you get access to a navy submarine or an Indian Navy warship? Will the Chief of the Indian Air Force do a sortie for you in the latest aircraft? The idea is so powerful and that is what we thrived on. It broke the challenges of a budget. The films we have made are so solid that organically even the armed forces have come on board.
The budget is not as significant as the World Cup but the whole power of the campaign is organic and that goes beyond money.
Apart from Bollywood icons, the campaign features iconic figures from the country, including the Minister of Sports Anurag Thakur, and a huge support of Indian Defence forces -Indian Army, Navy and Air Force. How did you think of getting so many iconic figures, especially from the defence this time?
While deciding whom to get on board the campaign, we asked ourselves who are the real heroes of the nation. The real heroes of our nation are the ones who are guarding us. So the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) came to our mind. Another hero who came to our mind was the ISRO chief. We couldn’t manage to convert that but we got the other heroes and icons of the nation. The objective is to reach out to the 140 crore people in our country through the heroes of our nation. When we reached out to the Indian Navy Chief, we didn’t want to show just him speaking but we wanted to showcase the whole rainbow of the Indian Navy. The film has the submarine commander and crew saluting. Similarly, we got onboard the Indian Army and Air Force. In my entire career, I have never done such a huge campaign.
We galvanized 15 pan-India journalists across radio, TV, digital and print and made a beautiful film with them. Defence forces, SPNI CEO NP Singh, Sudha Murthy, Hema Malini, Madhuri Dixit, Aamir Khan. Khan was so charged about it. No money is involved in this. Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur is also there.
How many sponsors have come on board this time? Is it better than last time?
This is the first time ever that the Indian cricket team, men and women, will be participating in Asian Games. The sponsor support this time is terrific. We have Hyundai, JSW, Limca Sportz, Paisabazaar, LIC of India, Amul, State Bank of India, Ultratech Cement, Panasonic etc. This kind of support has never been before for the Asian Games. It is a lot better than last time. Three times the scale this time.
How many films are you coming up with for the Asian Games?
There are 20-25 films this time. The buzz is we will cross 100 films.
What will be the marketing strategy and media mix?
We are not going out. We believe in the power of the films and digital shareability. We have a very robust plan for the films. All leading portals on social media will be used. The focus will be on video content viewing. Our team will be working 24x7 through the Asian Games wherein every time India wins a medal or critical moments, clips will be cut out and put out on digital. We will be creating such content for digital. There will be real-time content. Apart from this campaign, there will be live medal updates.
