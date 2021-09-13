Manish Chokhani and Ashok Kurien resign from ZEEL’s board with immediate effect

The resignations have come just ahead of the 39th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the company which will be held on September 14, 2021.

Manish Chokhani and Ashok Kurien have resigned from Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) as Non-Executive Non-Independent Directors with immediate effect. The company has notified the BSE.

The company has today received letters from Chokhani and Kurien resigning from the position.

As per the BSE filing, Kurien ceased to be a Member of the Corporate Social Responsibility Committee and Stakeholders Relationship Committee of the board with immediate effect; and Chokhani ceased to be a Member of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and Risk Management Committee of the board with immediate effect.

The reason for the resignation of Chokhani stated, “Due to changed life circumstances and perspective post COVID.” Whereas the reason for the resignation of Kurien was mentioned,” Due to his pre-occupation.”

