The revenue bosses of TV news
Know the senior officials of TV news companies who strive to keep the business running despite all odds
The TV news industry has some key leaders in their marketing and sales teams who have been driving the growth of the medium despite myriad challenges.
Today we feature leaders in the domain who have been prominent faces for the country’s news broadcasters.
Times News Network
Gaurav Dhawan
Chief Revenue Officer
Gaurav Dhawan spearheads the Network’s broadcast ad revenue operations and drives monetization strategy for the bouquet of channels across Hindi and English news, entertainment, and branded content. Part of the core team that launched TIMES NOW in 2005, Gaurav is a Times Network stalwart, who has played a pivotal role in shaping the brand’s market leadership and has been passionately involved in scaling revenue and new opportunities through his tenure with the network. With an illustrious career spanning over 26 years in the media and entertainment sector, Gaurav holds a demonstrated history of driving businesses to profitability, impacting solutions and innovation to deliver aggressive revenue expectations and sustained growth for businesses across Television, Print and Web.
India Today (TV Today Network)
Income from advertisement and other related operations FY 22: Rs 852.54 cr overall
Total Revenue: Rs 930.1 cr (TV Today Network Consolidated- net sales 31st March ‘22)
Source: BSE
Rahul Kumar Shaw
CEO, Television and Radio Business
Rahul Kumar Shaw has been working with TV Today Network Limited for more than nine years. He was the Chief Operating Officer (COO) for the Television business before getting re-designated as the CEO of the Television and Radio business in 2021. Shaw has an experience of over 25 years in the business of advertising across Print, Television, Radio & Sports Management and has worked with Turner International India Pvt. Ltd; SET India Pvt. Ltd.; Star India Pvt. Ltd.; NDTV Imagine; INX Media; and Zee Entertainment. While his formative years were spent with Bennett Coleman and Co Ltd., specialising in selling advertising solutions in Print media, the second act of his career saw him traversing across a variety of genres in TV - premium English Movies, English Entertainment, Mass General Entertainment, Hindi Movies, International News, Kids Entertainment, Niche Hindi General Entertainment, Premium English News Channel, Sports Business, Hindi News Channels, Regional Channel, and Events.
Key Individual:
Salil Kumar, CEO, Digital, India Today
Aaj Tak became the First TV news channel to cross 20 million subscribers on YouTube.
ABP Network
Estimated Revenue: Rs 700 cr for FY22
Mona Jain
Chief Revenue Officer, ABP Network
A new-age leader, Mona Jain joined the ABP Network in 2019. In the past, she was associated with Zee Entertainment Enterprise Ltd. (ZEEL) for six years, where she served as Executive Vice President, AD Sales, and has a proven track record of 30 years in media marketing, and promotions. Prior to ZEEL, Jain was the CEO of Vivaki Exchange for almost 9 years, where she was designated as the India Head – Strategic Investments. She has also worked at Cheil Communications and Mudra Communications, where she held the positions of Executive Director and Media Director respectively. She started her career with Hindustan Thompson Associates (HTA), and holds vast experience in the fields of communications and marketing.
"Some of my key successes at ABP Network include handling of the COVID situation, and to ensure that the Network’s revenue was protected. I was able to maximize and garner a fair share of the money that was available in the market. Yet another success I would say was to catapult Digital revenue manifold - especially revenue coming in from direct content-led solutions. I was also responsible for strengthening the content-led solution on all language channels to provide a contextual opportunity for brands to engage with their consumers in a far more integrated manner.”
Today ABP News, ABP Majha, ABP Ananda, ABP Asmita, ABP Desam, ABP Ganga, ABP Sanjha, and ABP Nadu are also actively reporting news digitally.
NDTV
Estimated Advertising Revenue: Rs 344.54 cr (consolidated) for FY22
Rachit Tiwary
National Business Head
Rachit Tiwary rejoined NDTV in 2022. Prior to this, he was associated with NDTV from 2012-2017. Before his second stint with NDTV, he was leading Republic World’s R Fluid as the Business Head. This was in continuation to his role as the Director of Brand Solutions at Republic Media Network.
Key individual
Rajesh Kumar
Global Head - Ad Sales and Monetization
MMTv
PR Satheesh
CEO, MMTv
PR Satheesh joined MMTv in 2014 as Head - Sales and Marketing and has been associated with the organization for more than seven years. He was elevated to the post of CEO in 2021.
Key Individuals:
Smitha Narayanan, Head of Ad Sales and Marketing
Sathyajith Divakaran, Senior General Manager
TV9
Total Revenue: Rs 545.22 cr for FY22
Amit Tripathi
Chief Revenue Officer
Amit Tripathi joined TV9 as Chief Revenue Officer in 2020. Tripathi has over 21 years of experience in Sales, Marketing & Business Development. He has an expertise in managing operations in large business environment, formulating and implementing business strategies, developing new business, identifying new markets and key people, and developing new product concepts.”
Key individual
Azim Lalani, President, Revenue- Digital
India TV
Sudipto Chowdhuri
Executive President, Sales, India TV
"I think my key accomplishment is consistent performance for almost a decade. But also, building revenues and yield to a sustainable level, and holding the same even under extreme circumstances, e.g.,pandemic hit year and building a great, lean, mean, working machine – India TV’s Sales Team. I am also proud of creating impact revenue and yield benchmarks for properties like Aap Ki Adalat & Aaj Ki Baat. Today, there are too many national Hindi News channels, with everyone offering almost the same volume of inventory, and therefore, the supply is on the higher side, compared to the actual demand. This makes it difficult for any Sales Team, irrespective of channel performance or ranking, to sell at a stable/profitable rate. Had the supply been less, things would have been much better. In this fiercely competitive scenario, low-performing channels try to build their revenues by offering too many freebies and low rates, which further confuses the clients/buyers /agencies in deciding the “right price range’’ for National Hindi News Genre channels.”
Republic
Hersh Bhandari
Group COO - Broadcasting Division
Hersh Bhandari was elevated as Group COO in 2022. He oversees the entire national operations for all existing broadcast channels of the Network. With 24 years of experience, Hersh is a well-established industry veteran with the highest achievements to his credit. With his impeccable record, Hersh leads and strategizes all future growth of the Network’s broadcasting business into languages and regions. Hersh manages the entire broadcast business operations from the Network’s offices in Noida and Mumbai.
Key individual
Anand Sreenivasan, National Head, English Branded content
Bharat24
Manoj Jagyasi
Chief Business Officer
Manoj Jagyasi joined Bharat24 as Chief Business Officer and Strategic Advisor to the board. He is responsible for revenue management, marketing research, operations, and content co-creation. Jagyasi is also involved in all aspects of the broadcast business and advising the board for future expansion. He joins from Zee Media, where he worked as Chief Revenue Offiicer for around 2 years, and previously as Executive Cluster Head for one year.
News Nation
Bhuwan Bhatt
Chief Business Officer
Bhuwan Bhatt joined News Nation Network Private Limited in 2022. He is responsible for the performance of all revenue-generating avenues, driving growth through strategic decisions, partnering with key stakeholders, and steering revenue acceleration through his leadership. Bhatt has more than two decades of experience at senior positions in the media sector with leading broadcasting conglomerates, such as TV Today, Times group, Star TV, and NDTV. He has a proven track record of bringing great results in revenue optimization by leveraging strategic potential of existing assets.
‘We are moving away from machine-based to people-based measurement’
David Kenny, CEO & Chairman of Nielsen, was speaking to Rahul Kanwal, News Director, India Today, and Aaj Tak, India Today Group at the World Economic Forum in Davos
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 18, 2023 11:10 AM | 8 min read
David Kenny, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Nielsen, spoke to Rahul Kanwal, News Director, India Today, and Aaj Tak, India Today Group, on the changing trends of audience measurement, the fast-paced media business and what inclusion of AI tools means to the sector.
The conversation took place on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum at Davos.
Excerpts:
Can you start by giving us a sense of the big trends you're most keenly watching out for in the world of audience measurement this year?
What we are doing is moving away from measuring devices, measuring TV screens, and measuring phone screens. It is all the same. So, we are moving away from machine-based measurement to people-based measurement, which means we are really respecting and measuring time. Where does a consumer spend her whole day and how much of it is on which screen, and what exactly is she watching at each moment of the time. It is a big change, an exciting one, very respectful of the fact that a consumer is now in charge of his own experience.
Give us a sense of how you're hoping to bring all these devices together and link it back to the same individual, and what impact this has on the way the media understands.
First of all, we have more data than ever before. Televisions are connected to the internet, phones are connected to the networks, set top boxes from cable companies can give us return path data, so we have many data sources that can give us a starting point. There's still a lot of error in that data, there is still a chance of double counting and reconciliation to the same person is hard. So, we use an actual panel of people who agree to give us their data and we put the two together to get weighted in a country like India, which is very heterogeneous, weighted in each region, weighted by demographics, to get to a true view of what the audience is doing. But it's been a great effort to reconcile the other advantage we have in measurement because we don't allow anything to be used for targeting. We can use data without violating privacy because we only need enough data to reconcile. It is the same individual. We don't need to know the individual, we don’t track them in any permanent way. This is very unique for us too especially in a privacy-centric world.
What are your plans for bringing this service to India?
We've been talking to many players in India - to the networks, to the advertisers and agencies. You have an organization called BARC, which measures the linear side. We’ve already been measuring digital with Nielsen's digital ad ratings. We've been talking about how these things can all come together. Of course, there needs to be an agreement. Nielsen can't do it unilaterally, but I think we're showing everyone a way to do this with integrity and transparency that builds the treasury in the market. We're getting some enthusiasm so it's certainly a big project for us this year to continue to focus on India and bring people together.
How aligned is the marketplace for the idea that there must be one connected measurement linking back to an individual and not based on which device you consuming the content on?
From the buyers, from the advertisers and the agencies, they're very aligned globally with the world federation of advertisers. They are aligned with the big global companies. This is important because ultimately they're trying to reach people for the people in the media sector. I think it was intellectual agreement. Of course, the business model can change because when you're measuring it together you're broadening the pie and I think people will want to work through this in a transparent way. I was really impressed by some of your government officials. Your I&B Ministry is really very thoughtful about this and so I find the movement is in the right direction in India. The enormous advances in India in technology and the growth of mobile networks have made it even more important. But I think we still need to work together on the details.
How do you view a lot of these charges that come out from civil society about ratings being meaningless?
I don't know enough to comment today. The problem you describe is solvable. This is what something Nielsen does around the world because there's a lot of things you have to do about it, keeping panellists’ secret, not publishing information, there's a lot we need to do with cyber security. We applied to Nielsen a lot of the tools that we learn from banking. We have a lot of people who come to us from banks to understand all the compliance things you do in the financial system. We need a similar structure that is transparent and accountable and auditable in ratings.
A lot of media operations are platform-based. What is the way forward?
Yes, but i think it's by form. it's a different engagement . video and audio you can put together by time in engagement. Print’s a different way of measuring so i don't think it's exactly one thing. should be more interoperable but for now we are focused on one video platform one audio platform and one print and display
What are the big trends that you're picking up in consumption?
Entertainment is increasingly being viewed on demand. People want control of their schedule. This means that sports and live news and live events are emerging as one place left to bring large populations together. In news, it matters if it is breaking and exciting.
Since OTT platforms have disrupted content in such a significant way in India and to some extent abroad it's led to a crisis of confidence amongst Bollywood film producers. What strategic suggestions do you have for content producers?
We do a lot with content producers and with studios in Bollywood and Hollywood. I think that producers of content are going to have to understand the audience better than ever before. So, they're getting more insights because the audiences are more heterogeneous. You need to find your audience as opposed to just getting it on the linear schedule or in the theatre. Secondly, be discovered and so we have a second business within Nielsen called grace note which is to tag every movie and every episode of the TV series. We're spending a lot of time with studios on how you market in an OTT world to get discovered, to be rising up in the recommendation engine and to make sure once people have watched some of your episodes they get recommendations for other episodes or other shows. This is different from way films were marketed in the past.
We're seeing in the US a raging fight between OTT platforms like Amazon and measurement companies. But a lot of these platforms think we can do our own measurement, we don't need somebody from the outside because all the data that's required is actually available in-house.
Everyone's data is only their own. So why do Netflix and YouTube use Nielsen? Because they need to know what people are watching when they are not watching them.
This is what everyone is figuring out in 2023. We have a lot of growth in OTT. It doesn't go forever. At the end of the day, there are only 7 billion people in the world and only 24 hours in a day. So, it is fixed and, therefore, you are competing for a share. When you're competing for share, the more you know about your share and someone else's share, is how you compete to gain the share.
We had Sir Martin Sorrell. The point that he was making was his sense is that Artificial Intelligence will disrupt and make media planning companies redundant as they exist at this moment. What trends are you picking up and do you see a lot of technology disrupting the way in which the sectors function so far?
I think the media planners and buyers are reinventing themselves. They’re being more strategic and more thoughtful about the audience. It’s that AI only knows what you teach it. You still need human creativity, you still need to think outside the box. I think it's a very exciting time because I think some of the boring work can be handed to the robot and the planners and buyers can do really interesting work.
In the manner in which companies are spending their dollars, what are the things you're looking out for most carefully this year?
Of course, there is a global recession, there's an energy problem, and there's a war in Europe. This is causing people to be cautious and some are really just doing promotion and not so much brand-building. I worry about this because the economy does have cycles of growth. India is really interesting because it's the fastest growing country and has an enormous population. So global brands are focused on it and that creates more demand which is exciting. Thirdly, I think because so much of the content is streaming people are really eager in the advertising world to be sure that we get to a single measure so that they can find the people in all of that noise.
Network18 posts 12% growth in operating revenue in Q3FY23
The figure stood at Rs 1,850 crore
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 17, 2023 5:01 PM | 2 min read
Network18 Media & Investments Limited today announced its results for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. The company’s consolidated revenue grew 12% YoY to Rs 1,850 crore.
The company’s consolidated net profit was Rs 9 crore compared to Rs 307 crore in corresponding period of the last fiscal year.
According to the company, the 12% growth in consolidated revenue was recorded despite the fact that the continued softness in the macro-economic environment dampened the advertising demand and impacted the revenue, in contrast to the strong festive demand witnessed last year.
Along with a weak advertising environment, TV impressions were also down 5% YoY. Total ad inventory on TV declined by 10% on a YoY basis with News category seeing a drop of 27%. Digital segment also faced headwinds as brands pulled back on performance marketing spends.
Operating earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of Rs 2 crore for the quarter ended December 2022, compared with Rs 373 crore a year ago.
Commenting on the results, Adil Zainulbhai, Chairman of Network18, said, “We are really pleased with the operating performance of our businesses, however, the tough macro environment made it challenging from the perspective of financial results. We have a firm belief in the long-term potential of India’s M&E sector and we are making investments today to be in a position to derive disproportionate benefits from this growth, especially in digital. Our portfolio is ideally positioned to grow across multiple axes and take advantage of the synergies and strengths of its diversified assets.”
Deepak Chaurasia joins Zee News as Consulting Editor & Anchor
Prior to this he was the Consulting Editor of News Nation.
By Ruhail Amin | Jan 17, 2023 1:42 PM | 1 min read
Senior journalist and popular TV anchor Deepak Chaurasia has joined Zee News as Consulting Editor and Anchor.
Prior to joining Zee News, Chaurasia was the Consulting Editor of News Nation.
Abhay Ojha, Chief Business Officer, ZMCL, said, “We have immense faith in the capabilities that Deepak brings to the table. We look forward to devote together to the field of journalism and deliver valuable content to our viewers.”
Speaking of joining Zee News, Chaurasia, said, “Zee news is a media pioneer and is now driving the transformation of media. I am elated to be a part of the brand that has been a pioneer in the field. I look forward to contributing significantly to the growth of the brand.”
In his illustrious career spanning close to three decades, Chaurasia has worked with some of the leading media houses. Prior to joining India News, Chaurasia was Editor – National Affairs, ABP News where he spent close to five years. Before his stint at ABP in 2008, he was associated with Aaj Tak. He has also been with national broadcaster Doordarshan.
By Sonam Saini | Jan 17, 2023 8:54 AM | 4 min read
In a significant move in the broadcast news space, Varun Kohli has joined Bharat Express group as their new Chief Executive Officer.
Kohli has a very distinguished media career in leadership positions for last 28 years in leading media organisations and is known as launch and turnaround specialist.
Prior to joining Bharat Express, Kohli was the CEO with Sporty Solutionz and before that of ITV Network for eight long years. He has worked with Network 18, Bennett and Colman Ltd, HT Media Ltd, Amar Ujala Prakashan and other top media houses in senior leadership roles in the past.
With a professional experience spanning over 28 plus years, Kohli is a seasoned professional credited with creating sustainable business development and management strategies.
Commenting on his appointment, Upendrra Rai, CMD, Bharat Express said, “Varun Kohli has a wealth of experience in the media, marketing and advertising industry and has led various organizations to success. His experience and strategic direction will help Bharat Express scale new heights”.
Senior journalist Palki Sharma Upadhyay who joined Network18 as Managing Editor of a new project has announced the launch of her new show via Instagram, leveraging the viral Zomato-Blinkit billboard meme. In the caption, she writes " No Drama, see you soon"
Her new show is slated to be launched on 26th January, sending fans who are eagerly awaiting her return into a tizzy. Here's the post:
View this post on Instagram
The Zomato-Blinkit collab unleashed a moment marketing tsunami on the internet with every other brand jumping onto the bandwagon. The grocery delivery platform and its parent company used the iconic film dialogue from "Maa tujhe salaam" on billboards, albeit with a twist.
Sharma will lead the new project that will straddle all formats of news reporting and presentation. The network also plans to capture a new generation of audiences through the show helmed by the immensely popular journalist.
“I am excited to join hands with Network18, India’s largest news network, to launch a futuristic project with a global footprint, that will transform the news experience and make India proud. It will be a content innovation lab that challenges traditional news formats and experiments with the latest technology and interactive tools to make news stories intelligent, interesting, and accessible for the global audience," Sharma commented in September last year when the news of her appointment broke.
SC wants govt & news body to control ‘sensational news’
The division bench was hearing pleas seeking ways to curb hate speech incidents
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 14, 2023 10:10 AM | 1 min read
The Supreme Court has asked the News Broadcasting and Digital Standards Authority and the central government to look at ways to control "sensational news that serve an agenda", media networks have reported.
The division bench was hearing pleas seeking ways to curb hate speech incidents.
The apex court also said that "strict action be taken against news anchors indulging in promoting hate speech".
The court also noted that certain TV channels were reporting against the executive involved in the pee-gate controversy and said that the channels must note that the said person was still an "undertrial".
