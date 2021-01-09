Kartikeya Sharma, Political Editor WION, steps down
Prior to WION he has served stints at NewsX as Executive Editor, India Today Group as Political Editor apart from NDTV, The Week and The Asian Age
Kartikeya Sharma, Political Editor of WION has stepped down. Sharma was also leading the channels Output team, Research Team, India Reporters and Guest Unit.
He confirmed this development to e4m.
Sharma was associated with WION for over four years. Prior to WION he has served stints at NewsX as Executive Editor, India Today Group as Political Editor apart from NDTV, The Week and The Asian Age.
Sharma has over two decades of experience in media and holds Masters in Sociology from Delhi School of Economics.
