ISL opening week viewership up 8% over last year: BARC 

As per BARC data, the tournament has registered 3.42 billion viewing minutes in the first eight matches of 2020-21 as compared to 3.16 billion viewing minutes in 2019-20

Updated: Dec 8, 2020 2:15 PM
ISL

Hero Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 has registered a growth of 8% in viewership in the opening week as compared to the previous year.  

As per the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) India, the tournament registered 3.42 billion viewing minutes in the first eight matches of 2020-21 as compared to 3.16 billion viewing minutes in 2019-20.  

The tournament started on November 20. Hero ISL 2020-21 is being live broadcast in 83 countries across TV and digital platforms. Star India, the official broadcast partner in India, airs the tournament in seven languages and fans can also catch the action LIVE on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and JioTV.

 

