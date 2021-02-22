IPL 2021: Disney-Star likely to hike ad rates by 25-30%

The associate sponsorship may be in the range of Rs 65 crore to 70 crore while co-presenting is likely to cost between Rs 110 crore and Rs 125 crore

After delivering a blockbuster Indian Premier League (IPL) last year, Star India is again gearing up for the upcoming fourteenth edition of the tournament, which may take place in April. The official broadcaster is likely to hike the ad rates of the upcoming edition by 25-30% compared to the last season's.

According to highly placed sources, ad rates for IPL season 14 would cost anything between Rs 5 lakh and Rs 14 lakh per 10 seconds. However, the sponsorship is more or less going to be the same this season as well. While the associate sponsorship would be in the range of Rs 65 crore to Rs 70 crore, co-presenting is likely to cost between Rs 110-125 crore.

A senior media planner shared, “IPL has always been the biggest sporting tournament of the year and advertisers do keep their budgets ready for this. Since the last season delivered outstanding performance and established a new record will definitely reflect an increase in ad rates for the next season. However, currently, talks are happening between the network and agencies. The official conversation is yet, to begin with, the clients.”

The last season of IPL broke all the records in terms of both viewership and revenue. The delayed season of IPL surpassed the viewership of IPL 12 by 23% and a total viewership of 400 billion viewing minutes. The advertising too witnessed an increase of 4% in ad volumes, according to Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) India.

exchange4media reached out to Disney- Star for an official comment but didn't receive any response at the time of filing this copy.

“As of now, talks are only between junior-level employees of agencies and Star. However, Star will initiate formal meetings and float prices only after the BCCI announces the final schedule and match rates will also differ as per days and schedules,” informed another senior media planner on the condition of anonymity. He added that Star has been making video calls aggressively, giving presentations and seeking a hike of almost 33% from last season.

For the previous season, Star roped in 18 sponsors before the start of the tournament and also signed up 117 advertisers. Among the associate sponsors were Dream11, PhonePe, BYJU’S, VI, and Amazon, while the co-presenting sponsors were Mondelez, ITC Foods, Polycab, Diageo, P&G, Coca Cola, Hero, Facebook, KP Group, Daily Hunt, Samsung, Cred, and AMFI.

The ad rates for last season (IPL 13) were priced at Rs 12.5 lakh per 10 seconds, whereas 'co-presenting sponsorships were sold for Rs 100-120 crore while 'associate' sponsorship was valued at Rs 50-60 crore.







