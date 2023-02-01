NTO 3.0 likely to come into force today: 80% DPOs sign up for new regime
Stakeholders say they are optimistic that NTO 3.0 will be implemented today as majority of DPOs, including DTH operators, have already notified consumers about the price hike
After a delay of two years, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India’s (TRAI) New Tariff Order (NTO 3.0) is finally expected to come into force today.
exchange4media has learnt that TRAI on January 19 issued a letter asking all stakeholders to follow the notification issued by it in this regard.
According to Siddharth Jain, Secretary General, Indian Broadcasting and Digital Foundation (IBDF), more than 80% of operators across the country have already signed up with broadcasters under the new pricing regime.
“This is an extremely encouraging start under the NTO 3.0 regime, and we expect others to also sign up over the next few days,” said Jain.
A senior official of a cable company, on the condition of anonymity, shared that NTO 3.0 will come into force today as most DTH and other cable operators have already communicated to their consumers that prices will increase on February 1.
While broadcasters revised pricing and filed their RIOs in December last year, some of the DPOs are waiting for the decision of the Kerala High Court in this matter.
Cable operators and DPOs have been at loggerheads with TRAI ever since the regulator issued amendments to the NTO in January 2020. Cable operators believe that NTO 3.0 will have a negative impact on their subscriber base. In fact, the All India Digital Cable Federation (AIDCF) last month submitted a petition against NTO 3.0 in the Kerala High Court, requesting a stay on its implementation. The court, however, refused to grant a stay on the order and scheduled the case for hearing on February 8.
"The new pricing will increase consumers’ cost by at least 20-30% and cable operators will have to face the heat of this price hike. The cable TV operators who are members of AIDCF will await for the court's decision on February 8, 2023," said a source close to the case.
Meanwhile industry sources share that prices of TV channels have remained frozen for over five years, despite increased offerings by broadcasters in the face of increased price of all goods, services including the cost of production and content. “It's not a price increase, it's a long-overdue correction,” said the source.
He went on to say that TRAI has held consultations and deliberations on NTO 3.0 with all stakeholders in the value chain, including broadcasters, DPOs, LCOs and consumer groups. The Amended Regulatory Framework 2022 reflects the issues presented by the authority and on which submissions have been invited and received. In the spirit of moving towards an environment of regulatory forbearance, broadcasters are supporting the authority, said the source. In the revised pricing, broadcasters have increased the price of some bouquets by 10-15%.
Cable company executives, on the other hand, claim that they have been losing customers over the last three years, and that the implementation of NTO 3.0 will exacerbate this trend.
Speaking on the concerns of DPOs, another industry expert shared that broadcasters are responsible for providing quality content that spans multiple genres and languages. “Today's consumers have a plethora of options to choose from, and their decisions are influenced by a variety of factors. Pricing alone cannot be a factor determining this choice.”
In the amended NTO, the regulator restored the Rs 19 MRP cap for the inclusion of TV channels in a bouquet and also allowed broadcasters to offer a maximum discount of 45% while pricing its bouquet of pay channels over the sum of MRPs of all of the pay channels in that bouquet.
Viacom18 gets media rights for the first season of Premier Handball League
The tournament will be covered on JioCinema, Sports 18-1 (HD & SD) and Sports 18 Khel
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 30, 2023 3:49 PM | 4 min read
Bluesport Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. announced today that Viacom18 secured media rights for the inaugural season of the Premier Handball League (PHL). Viacom18 will provide multi-platform coverage on JioCinema, Sports 18-1 (HD & SD) and Sports 18 Khel.
The inaugural season of the Premier Handball League is set to kick off on 8th June 2023 and will run till 25th June 2023. The International Handball Federation has recognised India as the next big destination for Handball. To amplify the efforts of Bluesport Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., Handball Association India, and South Asian Handball Federation, Viacom18 will showcase the Premier Handball League at prime time from 7:00 pm to 10:00 pm.
Viacom18 recently acquired global television and digital rights to broadcast the Women’s Premier League (WPL) from season 2023 to 2027. They are also the digital broadcasters of the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the same period. In addition, the network clocked historic numbers during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 as digital viewership went past TV in India for the first time for a global marquee sports event, with 32mn viewers tuned in to JioCinema on the final day of the FIFA World Cup.
Over 110mn viewers consumed the content on digital, making India one of the highest digital viewership markets for the FIFA World Cup as JioCinema continued to be the No. 1 downloaded free app on iOS and Android throughout the tournament.
The Premier Handball League is the first professional handball league in India. The first-of-its-kind competition is associated with the South Asian Handball Federation and backed by the Asian Handball Federation and the International Handball Federation.
The first season will see six teams go up against each other in round-robin format consisting of 30 matches, followed by three knockout matches to determine the ultimate champion. The 33 matches will be spread over 18 days, and each team will have a minimum of 10 matches. Each squad will consist of 17 players, made up of 14 Indian players and three foreigners.
Widely recognised as the fastest Olympic Sport, Handball has a strong grassroots presence in India. Handball’s popularity at the grassroots level is due to the tireless efforts of the Handball Association India. They have ensured that the national team’s ranking at the global level has been consistently rising.
Abhinav Banthia, President of Bluesport, speaking on the same, said, “India is growing exponentially as a sporting nation. Handball has a very strong presence in the country, especially at the grassroots level. Our thought behind the Premier Handball League was to help utilise the popularity of the sport by giving it a platform that will amplify sports traction in India. We are glad to onboard Viacom18 as the official broadcast partner, as we believe they will help us package this competition ingeniously so that this unique league becomes relatable for fans. Overall, we believe if you package speed, strength, stamina, agility, technical precision, skill, teamwork and fast-paced action, you come to Handball, and a league for Handball will turn out to be the leading indoor sports league in this country very soon.”
Dr. Anandeshwar Pandey, Secretary General of the South Asian Handball Federation, spoke about how the league can revolutionise the sport of Handball in India. He said, “The Premier Handball League will provide the much-needed push Indian Handball has needed for years. It will also help to direct the spotlight on Handball not only in India, but all of South Asia, which I am sure will help boost participation and popularity of the sport. The Premier Handball League has all the necessary elements to be a highly successful competition, especially now that they have announced Viacom18 as a broadcast partner. I am sure the league will grow rapidly as it is set to produce the star athletes of tomorrow for Indian fans to support.”
Repeat telecast? Big broadcasters may return to DD FreeDish
Industry sources say Disney Star, ZEEL, Culver Max Entertainment and Viacom18 plan to bid for the DD FreeDish slots for their Hindi GECs like Star Utsav, Zee Anmol, Sony Pal and Colors Rishtey
By Sonam Saini | Jan 30, 2023 8:53 AM | 5 min read
Bharat Express news channel unveils signature tune
The tune that combines classical and contemporary elements will be featured at the beginning and end of each news broadcast
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 28, 2023 12:01 PM | 1 min read
Bharat Express news channel set to be launched on the 1st of February 2023 has announced the unveiling of its original signature tune composed by the biggies of the Indian music industry who have composed for the likes of Gangs of Wasseypur and Kabir Singh.
The captivating tune combines elements of traditional Indian music with contemporary sounds to create a unique melody that soothes your ears and ignites your mind. The tune will be featured at the beginning and end of each news broadcast, as well as in promotional materials for the channel.
Bharat Express plans to come with a bang with a focus on comprehensive news coverage of everything under the sun, from remote villages to the crisis of Venezuela, stock market to onion prices, and gadgets to galaxies.
The chairman, managing director, and editor-in-chief, Upendrra Rai, said, " Signature tune is the hallmark of any news channel and we have selected this one after rounds of consideration by the music team. We are confident that the tune will become synonymous with the Bharat Express brand and its objectives and will help us stand out in the crowded news landscape; and most importantly, people will connect to it."
Shobhna Yadav quits ABP News
Yadav started her career with India TV in 2003
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 27, 2023 5:26 PM | 1 min read
Shobhna Yadav who was associated with ABP News and face of some of the most popular evening shows on the channel has quit.
Highly placed sources have confirmed this development.
It is worth mentioning that in the last 40 days, several major steps have been taken to strengthen the editorial and managerial staff of the channel. It is also learnt that the cost efficiency and KRAs of the people working in the organisation are also being assessed and accordingly decisions are being taken.
Yadav started her career with India TV in 2003. She has also produced a bollywood film ‘Dear Maya’ in 2017 in which Manisha Koirala played the lead role.
The popular bollywood film ‘Batla House’ is based on the real life story of Shobhna Yadav and her husband Sanjeev Kumar Yadav who is a nine time gallantry award recipient.
Gunjan Taneja quits WION as VP & Head of Global Sales
Taneja joined WION in August 2020
By Ruhail Amin | Jan 27, 2023 1:45 PM | 1 min read
Gunjan Taneja, Vice President and Head of Global Sales WION has stepped down from her role.
Taneja confirmed this development to e4m. She joined WION in August 2020 and was associated with the channel till Novemeber 2022.
Prior to joining WION, Taneja was Sales Director at Republic World for over three years. She has also served two stints at NDTV and worked with Aidem Ventures and Zee Media in the past.
Zee Media’s Daiba Pradeep Roy joins Mitwa TV as National Sales Head
Roy has more than 21 years of experience in media sales.
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 27, 2023 12:00 PM | 1 min read
Daiba Pradeep Roy who was the National Sales Accounts Head with Zee Media Corporation has joined Mitwa TV as National Sales Head.
Mitwa TV is a new age subscription free premium OTT platform for 45+ Crore audiences spread across Hindi Heartland. Roy will lead the sales team nationally and be responsible for revenue generation at MitwaTV.
A veteran media professional, Daiba has more than 21 years of experience in media sales. Prior to his tenure in ZMCL, Pradeep was heading the Business Team, at ETV a Subsidiary of Network 18 Media, where he was designated as Business Head.
‘GEC genre ad volume went up in 2022’
According to a TAM AdEx report, 2022 saw GEC claiming the highest share, 28.5%, in overall TV ad volumes since 2018
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 27, 2023 8:50 AM | 2 min read
The general entertainment channel (GEC) genre witnessed a 2% increase in ad volume in 2022 compared to 2021. According to TAM AdEx - Rewinding 2022 for GEC Channel Genre on TV report, 2022 had the highest ad volumes since 2018, with a 29% increase in 2022 compared to 2018.
As per the report, the third and fourth quarters of the year 2022 saw more ad volumes than the first and second. The report also stated that 2022 saw the highest GEC share i.e 28.5% of overall TV ad volumes since 2018.
During both 2022 and 2021, Hindi GEC topped with more than 20% share of the GEC channel genre’s ad volumes. The top five subgenres accounted for around 69% share of ad volumes during 2022.
Meanwhile, the count of categories and advertisers on the GEC genre dropped in Q3-Q4 '22 over Q2’22, whereas the count of brands peaked in Q3 '22. As per the report, Food & Beverages sector topped with 28% share of the GEC genre’s ad volumes, followed by Personal Care/Personal Hygiene with 20% share. Additionally, Biscuits and Aerated Soft Drinks were the new entrants among the top 10 categories.
HUL, Reckitt Benckiser and Brooke Bond Lipton India retained their top three positions as advertisers during both 2021-22. Coca-Cola India and Procter & Gamble Home Products were the new entrants among the top 10 advertisers in 2022. Also, over 2800 advertisers were present on GEC on 2022.
Meanwhile, over 800 exclusive advertisers were present on GEC with Ullu Digital leading the list in GEC genre followed by Mangalam Matrimony.com.
Over 5600 brands advertised on GEC in 2022 with Dettol Antiseptic Liquid leading the top brand list followed by Harpic Power Plus 10x Max Clean. Also the top four brands were from Reckitt Benckiser (India).
