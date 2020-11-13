IN10 Media Network launches kids channel ‘Gubbare’

Marking Children’s Day, IN10 Media Network has ventured into the kids’ entertainment space with the launch of new premium Hindi channel, Gubbare – Masti Ke Phuwarre.

“For the young viewers between the age of 2 and 14, Gubbare delivers non-stop entertainment and fun-learning through exciting animation series and movies. With Masti Ke Phuwarre as its brand tagline, the programming celebrates magic, mischief and merrymaking – elements that promise endless joy and cheer in the lives of kids,” the network said.

As per recent BARC data, kids’ entertainment continues to be one of the leading genres in terms of viewership in the Urban Hindi Speaking Markets.

Commenting on the launch of the new channel, Aditya Pittie, Managing Director - IN10 Media Network said, “At IN10 Media Network, we are focused on building scalable businesses and strategically expanding our footprint in the industry. In our country, television continues to be a primary viewing platform for kids’ entertainment among most households. We are excited to launch Gubbare on Children’s day and build an affinity with kids through the channel’s distinctive and exciting programming.”

“Gubbare offers wholesome entertainment for kids and provides a platform for brands to associate with and reach out to their target audience. The content line up along with engagement synergies through marketing initiatives such as the ‘Gubbare Kids Club’, provides innovative ways for brands to engage with kids and create a level of interactivity. Fresh approach to content gives advertisers an opportunity to align with new characters and shows,” according to the channel.

“A 24-hour kids channel, Gubbare’s library offers a mix of innovatively-told stories and fascinating characters, spinning tales of adventure, thrill, comedy, learning, etc. Transcending cultures and countries, the current programming includes a mix of Indian animation like Appu – The Yogic Elephant, Love U Ganesha, Chhota Hatim and Seven Monsters, as well as introduces Billa Jasoos, Marcus Khiladi, My Bhoot Friends, Leo & Tig, The Dabangg Girls, Atchoo to the Indian audience on the channel. Apart from series, the channel will also telecast animated movies on weekends,” the channel stated.

Gubbare - A pay channel, will be a part of the ‘Apna Epic Value Pack’. It would also be available on all major DTH and cable operators across India.