IN10 Media Network launches Hindi GEC Ishara

IN10 Media Network has announced the launch of Hindi General Entertainment Channel ISHARA, which will be available across networks from 1st March.

Aditya Pittie, Managing Director, IN10 Media Network, shared his views on this new initiative, “As part of our mission to provide superior content across genres and platforms, we are extremely pleased with the addition of Ishara to our bouquet of network assets. The GEC genre is the largest genre in the broadcast ecosystem, and we look forward to gaining market share in this space. Ishara’s content aims to symbolise the inherent ability of Indians to celebrate life through all its ups and downs.”

Ishara has shows from production houses like Hats Off Productions, Peninsula Pictures, Juggernaut Productions, Keylight Productions etc., in various phases of development. Launching with comprehensive coverage in the Hindi speaking market, Ishara will be available on all major DTH and cable networks.

The 5 original shows to debut at the launch of the channel, helmed by path-breaking content creators, feature some of the most recognisable faces on Indian television. The channel’s launch proposition offers a myriad range of genres that includes a mythological masterpiece Paapnaashini Ganga; crime-thriller Faraar Kab Tak; and three fiction shows Agni-Vayu, Humkadam and Janani.

