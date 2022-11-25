Hindi news channel Zee Hindustan to be shut down: Report

The channel reportedly has around 300 staffers

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Published: Nov 25, 2022 11:17 AM  | 1 min read
Zee Hindustan

Zee Media has decided to shut down Hindi news channel Zee Hindustan, according to a media report.

The channel operations were being helmed by Shamsher Singh. It reportedly has around 300 staffers.

The report has also quoted sources as saying that several employees have already been laid off. Apart from being financially unviable, the content of the channel is said to be similar to that of Zee News, two of the reasons cited for the shutdown.

In December 2020, the channel was revamped under the leadership of then CEO Purushottam Vaishnava. Shamsher Singh was then the Managing Editor.

