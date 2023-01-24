Happening today: e4m TV First Conference and Prime Time Awards
The day-long conference will be followed by the ninth edition of e4m Prime Time Awards
The future of content is screening and television will continue to remain the best medium for brands to reach the masses. The long-term viability of television as an advertising medium and what marketers should be doing to take advantage of it is what needs to be thought about. To shed light on the growth and impact of television and to understand this resilient medium better, exchange4media Group is hosting the fifth edition of e4m TV First today, an all-day conference that talks about the dynamic television industry. The event will be held today in Mumbai. The presenting sponsor of the event is Times Network while Mediasmart is the co-partner.
The effectiveness of TV as an advertising platform is indubitable with its reach and popularity. As TV has the potential to reach a wider audience, advertisers consider TV as the most trusted medium that helps brands reach the target audience in a better manner. The theme of the day-long conference is ‘The power of Big Screen’. Industry heads will come together to discuss the future of the television industry with emerging technologies, new trends and business models.
The event will kick-start with a welcome address by Dr Annurag Batra, Chairman and Editor in Chief, BW BusinessWorld, Founder-e4m. This will be followed by Fireside Chat between Anuj Poddar, MD & CEO - Bajaj Electricals Ltd and Dr Annurag Batra. After the engaging chat, Ajay Dang, President, Head - Marketing, Ultratech - Aditya Birla Group, will give a special address on the topic- ‘The Power of TV in Sports’.
A panel discussion will follow on the topic- ‘Television - The chosen destination for IPL viewing’ with panellists that include Anjali Krishnan, Head of Media, Mondelez India; Ajay Dang, President, Head - Marketing, Ultratech - Aditya Birla Group; Lalitha Nayak, Incharge - Marketing, NPCI and Nilesh Malani, CMO, Polycab.
After the panel discussion, Sam Balsara, Chairman - Madison World, would deliver a keynote address on the topic- ‘The Power of Big Screen’. Moving on to the panel discussion, the eclectic panel will share their thoughts on the topic- ‘Building Brands through TV - The Power of Big Screen’. The panellist includes Sambit Dash, Partner- RPSG Capital Ventures, Girish Hingorani, Head - Marketing & Ecommerce, Cooling & Purification Appliances Group, Blue Star Limited; Darshana Shah, Head- Marketing and Customer Experience - Aditya Birla Capital and Gaurav Dhawan, Chief Revenue Officer, Times Network. The session will be moderated by Dheeraj Sinha, CEO & The Chief Strategy Officer, South Asia, Leo Burnett; Chairman, BBH India.
After the panel discussion, Arun Iyer, Founder, Spring Marketing Capital, will share insights on the topic- ‘The Future of 30 Seconders’. The final session of the day will be a panel discussion on the topic ‘TV + Digital - An Advertiser's View’. The panellists include Jai Lala, CEO, Zenith India; Pradnya Popade, Head of Marketing and Communications – Samsonite; Samir Sethi, VP & Head of Brand Marketing - Policybazaar.com; Shilpa Desai, EVP & Head, Marketing-HDFC ERGO General Insurance and Punit Dharamsi, VP- Marketing, AMFI. The session will be moderated by Nikhil Kumar, Vice President, India & Southeast Asia – Mediasmart.
The e4m TV First Conference will be followed by the 9th edition of Prime-Time Awards, co-powered by ABP News and Shemaroo Umang as the Broadcast Partner.
Bharat Express news channel unveils its signature tune
The tune will be featured at the beginning and end of each news broadcast, as well as in promotional materials for the channel
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 20, 2023 5:04 PM | 2 min read
Bharat Express news channel set to be launched on the 1st of February 2023 has been in the news for all the good reasons, be it the joining of media veteran Saurabh Sinha or the roping in of renowned primetime anchor Aditi Tyagi and business news wizard Hemant Ghai. Now the news network has announced the unveiling of its original signature tune composed by the biggies of the Indian music industry who have composed for the likes of Gangs of Wasseypur and Kabir Singh. Any guesses for the name?
The captivating tune combines elements of traditional Indian music with contemporary sounds to create a unique melody that soothes your ears and ignites your mind. The tune will be featured at the beginning and end of each news broadcast, as well as in promotional materials for the channel.
Bharat Express plans to come with a bang with a focus on comprehensive news coverage of everything under the sun, from remote villages to the crisis of Venezuela, stock market to onion prices, and gadgets to galaxies.
The chairman, managing director, and editor-in-chief, Upendrra Rai, said, "Signature tune is the hallmark of any news channel and we have selected this one after rounds of consideration by the music team. We are confident that the tune will become synonymous with the Bharat Express brand and its objectives and will help us stand out in the crowded news landscape; and most importantly, people will connect to it."
"We are thrilled to unveil our signature tune and introduce it to our audiences," said Bharat Express CEO, Varun Kohli. "It represents our commitment to providing high-quality news coverage and our desire to connect with viewers in a meaningful way."
BARC may instal set top boxes with return path data in panel homes: Report
The regulatory body is reportedly looking at ways to expand the number of panel homes
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 20, 2023 11:41 AM | 1 min read
BARC is considering to expand panel homes with the help of set top boxes that are enabled with return path data, media reports say.
As per reports, BARC CEO Nakul Chopra recently held a meeting with members from the All Indian Digital Cable Federation who have agreed to be part of the project.
Quoting sources, a news report said that BARC will need to complete a listing study for identifying sample homes where the STB will be installed.
TRAI tells DPOs to follow Tariff Amendment Order & report compliance immediately
DPOs were required to report to the authority, Distribution Retail Price of pay channels, bouquets of pay channels, and composition of bouquets of pay and FTA channels by January 1, 2023
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 20, 2023 8:16 AM | 2 min read
TRAI directs DPOs to comply with provisions of Tariff Amendment Order & report compliance to the Authority immediately
The authority has observed that quite a few DPOs have not submitted the information confirming compliance to the Tariff Amendment Order.
The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India has observed that some distribution platform operators (DPOs) have not yet submitted details confirming compliance to the Tariff Amendment Order, and have directed them to do so immediately.
“All such DPOs who have not declared tariff as per the provisions of Tariff Amendment Order are directed to comply with the provisions of the Tariff Amendment Order and report compliance to the Authority immediately,” TRAI has said in a communication.
As per the Tariff Amendment Order and as communicated on the September1, 2022, all DPOs are required to report to the authority, Distribution Retail Price (DRP) of pay channels, bouquets of pay channels, and composition of bouquets of pay and FTA channels by January 1, 2023, and simultaneously publish such information on their websites.
As earlier reported by exchange4media, early this month, the All India Digital Cable Federation (AIDCF) petitioned the Kerala High Court against TRAI's tariff amendment - NTO 3.0, requesting a stay on the implementation of the same, which is said to come into effect from February 1, 2023.
In response, the court indicated that it's not inclined to pass any interim order staying the amendment and also declined to pass any order after hearing detailed arguments.
TRAI was represented by Senior Advocate Rakesh Dwivedi who sought to dismiss AIDCF's writ petition. He argued that the amendments were carried out after detailed consultation with the stakeholders and after the Supreme Court upheld TRAI's authority in the matter. The court declined to pass an interim order and has listed the matter for February 8, 2023.
The revenue bosses of TV news
Know the senior officials of TV news companies who strive to keep the business running despite all odds
By Imran Fazal | Jan 20, 2023 7:55 AM | 7 min read
The TV news industry has some key leaders in their marketing and sales teams who have been driving the growth of the medium despite myriad challenges.
Today we feature leaders in the domain who have been prominent faces for the country’s news broadcasters.
Times News Network
Gaurav Dhawan
Chief Revenue Officer
Gaurav Dhawan spearheads the Network’s broadcast ad revenue operations and drives monetization strategy for the bouquet of channels across Hindi and English news, entertainment, and branded content. Part of the core team that launched TIMES NOW in 2005, Gaurav is a Times Network stalwart, who has played a pivotal role in shaping the brand’s market leadership and has been passionately involved in scaling revenue and new opportunities through his tenure with the network. With an illustrious career spanning over 26 years in the media and entertainment sector, Gaurav holds a demonstrated history of driving businesses to profitability, impacting solutions and innovation to deliver aggressive revenue expectations and sustained growth for businesses across Television, Print and Web.
India Today (TV Today Network)
Income from advertisement and other related operations FY 22: Rs 852.54 cr overall
Total Revenue: Rs 930.1 cr (TV Today Network Consolidated- net sales 31st March ‘22)
Source: BSE
Rahul Kumar Shaw
CEO, Television and Radio Business
Rahul Kumar Shaw has been working with TV Today Network Limited for more than nine years. He was the Chief Operating Officer (COO) for the Television business before getting re-designated as the CEO of the Television and Radio business in 2021. Shaw has an experience of over 25 years in the business of advertising across Print, Television, Radio & Sports Management and has worked with Turner International India Pvt. Ltd; SET India Pvt. Ltd.; Star India Pvt. Ltd.; NDTV Imagine; INX Media; and Zee Entertainment. While his formative years were spent with Bennett Coleman and Co Ltd., specialising in selling advertising solutions in Print media, the second act of his career saw him traversing across a variety of genres in TV - premium English Movies, English Entertainment, Mass General Entertainment, Hindi Movies, International News, Kids Entertainment, Niche Hindi General Entertainment, Premium English News Channel, Sports Business, Hindi News Channels, Regional Channel, and Events.
Key Individual:
Salil Kumar, CEO, Digital, India Today
Aaj Tak became the First TV news channel to cross 20 million subscribers on YouTube.
ABP Network
Estimated Revenue: Rs 700 cr for FY22
Mona Jain
Chief Revenue Officer, ABP Network
A new-age leader, Mona Jain joined the ABP Network in 2019. In the past, she was associated with Zee Entertainment Enterprise Ltd. (ZEEL) for six years, where she served as Executive Vice President, AD Sales, and has a proven track record of 30 years in media marketing, and promotions. Prior to ZEEL, Jain was the CEO of Vivaki Exchange for almost 9 years, where she was designated as the India Head – Strategic Investments. She has also worked at Cheil Communications and Mudra Communications, where she held the positions of Executive Director and Media Director respectively. She started her career with Hindustan Thompson Associates (HTA), and holds vast experience in the fields of communications and marketing.
"Some of my key successes at ABP Network include handling of the COVID situation, and to ensure that the Network’s revenue was protected. I was able to maximize and garner a fair share of the money that was available in the market. Yet another success I would say was to catapult Digital revenue manifold - especially revenue coming in from direct content-led solutions. I was also responsible for strengthening the content-led solution on all language channels to provide a contextual opportunity for brands to engage with their consumers in a far more integrated manner.”
Today ABP News, ABP Majha, ABP Ananda, ABP Asmita, ABP Desam, ABP Ganga, ABP Sanjha, and ABP Nadu are also actively reporting news digitally.
NDTV
Estimated Advertising Revenue: Rs 344.54 cr (consolidated) for FY22
Rachit Tiwary
National Business Head
Rachit Tiwary rejoined NDTV in 2022. Prior to this, he was associated with NDTV from 2012-2017. Before his second stint with NDTV, he was leading Republic World’s R Fluid as the Business Head. This was in continuation to his role as the Director of Brand Solutions at Republic Media Network.
Key individual
Rajesh Kumar
Global Head - Ad Sales and Monetization
MMTv
PR Satheesh
CEO, MMTv
PR Satheesh joined MMTv in 2014 as Head - Sales and Marketing and has been associated with the organization for more than seven years. He was elevated to the post of CEO in 2021.
Key Individuals:
Smitha Narayanan, Head of Ad Sales and Marketing
Sathyajith Divakaran, Senior General Manager
TV9
Total Revenue: Rs 545.22 cr for FY22
Amit Tripathi
Chief Revenue Officer
Amit Tripathi joined TV9 as Chief Revenue Officer in 2020. Tripathi has over 21 years of experience in Sales, Marketing & Business Development. He has an expertise in managing operations in large business environment, formulating and implementing business strategies, developing new business, identifying new markets and key people, and developing new product concepts.”
Key individual
Azim Lalani, President, Revenue- Digital
India TV
Sudipto Chowdhuri
Executive President, Sales, India TV
"I think my key accomplishment is consistent performance for almost a decade. But also, building revenues and yield to a sustainable level, and holding the same even under extreme circumstances, e.g.,pandemic hit year and building a great, lean, mean, working machine – India TV’s Sales Team. I am also proud of creating impact revenue and yield benchmarks for properties like Aap Ki Adalat & Aaj Ki Baat. Today, there are too many national Hindi News channels, with everyone offering almost the same volume of inventory, and therefore, the supply is on the higher side, compared to the actual demand. This makes it difficult for any Sales Team, irrespective of channel performance or ranking, to sell at a stable/profitable rate. Had the supply been less, things would have been much better. In this fiercely competitive scenario, low-performing channels try to build their revenues by offering too many freebies and low rates, which further confuses the clients/buyers /agencies in deciding the “right price range’’ for National Hindi News Genre channels.”
Republic
Hersh Bhandari
Group COO - Broadcasting Division
Hersh Bhandari was elevated as Group COO in 2022. He oversees the entire national operations for all existing broadcast channels of the Network. With 24 years of experience, Hersh is a well-established industry veteran with the highest achievements to his credit. With his impeccable record, Hersh leads and strategizes all future growth of the Network’s broadcasting business into languages and regions. Hersh manages the entire broadcast business operations from the Network’s offices in Noida and Mumbai.
Key individual
Anand Sreenivasan, National Head, English Branded content
Bharat24
Manoj Jagyasi
Chief Business Officer
Manoj Jagyasi joined Bharat24 as Chief Business Officer and Strategic Advisor to the board. He is responsible for revenue management, marketing research, operations, and content co-creation. Jagyasi is also involved in all aspects of the broadcast business and advising the board for future expansion. He joins from Zee Media, where he worked as Chief Revenue Offiicer for around 2 years, and previously as Executive Cluster Head for one year.
News Nation
Bhuwan Bhatt
Chief Business Officer
Bhuwan Bhatt joined News Nation Network Private Limited in 2022. He is responsible for the performance of all revenue-generating avenues, driving growth through strategic decisions, partnering with key stakeholders, and steering revenue acceleration through his leadership. Bhatt has more than two decades of experience at senior positions in the media sector with leading broadcasting conglomerates, such as TV Today, Times group, Star TV, and NDTV. He has a proven track record of bringing great results in revenue optimization by leveraging strategic potential of existing assets.
Prasar Bharati invites applications for vacant MPEG -4 slots on DD FreeDish
The slots will be allotted for the period, April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 19, 2023 12:30 PM | 1 min read
Prasar Bharati has invited applications for allotment of MPEG-4 slots of DD FreeDish platform for the period April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024 through 5th annual e-auction process (66th e-auction). The auction is tentatively to be held from February 16, 2023.
Bidding will be open to all genre channels at a reserve price of Rs 50 lakh per annum.
Only satellite channels licenced by the I&B Ministry and companies holding valid permission will be allowed to participate in the e-auction. International public broadcasters licenced by the ministry can also participate in the e-auctions.
The AdEx heroes of TV and OTT
Today we feature leaders who have driven growth for the television and OTT industries through transformative sales
By Imran Fazal | Jan 19, 2023 7:55 AM | 12 min read
The TV industry has been on a war footing to not lose its position as the biggest medium as far as AdEx is concerned. Properties like the Indian Premier League, Bigg Boss and KBC have been leading the ad revenue charts. While subscription on TV has played a substantial role and is slowly catching on as far as OTT is concerned, media companies are still heavily dependent on the ad route to add to their cash piles.
Here we profile key leaders from the television industry who have contributed to the success of these companies, the ones that have driven growth through transformative sale of advertisements.
Disney Star
Estimated Ad Revenue: Rs 12000+ CR Consolidated for FY22
Ajit Varghese
Head of Network Advertising Sales
Ajit Varghese recently joined Disney Star as Head of Network Advertising Sales. In this role, he is responsible for overall advertising revenues of Disney Star’s Television and Digital businesses and for driving growth through transformative sales and channel strategies, creating alliances and business development. He is also responsible for developing the long-term vision and defining the strategic direction of the sales organization. Prior to this, Ajit was with ShareChat and Moj as Chief Commercial Officer. He was responsible for driving monetization, leading marketing efforts and content partnerships. Previously he has been associated in key leadership roles with WPP Media
Group, Madison World, Kantar, IMRB and Initiative Universal Media.
Disney Star has won the rights to broadcast all ICC events for the Indian markets from 2024-2027
Disney Star retained IPL TV rights for 23,575 cr
Star Plus’ Anupamaa is the top-rated daily soap on Indian television
Amrutha Nair
Head of Entertainment, Ad Sales & Strategy
Amrutha Nair was elevated as Head of Entertainment, Ad sales and Strategy, Disney Star, in 2022. Nair started her career with Asianet Communications, following which she joined TV Today Network to handle their ad sales for the Southern markets. She also had a two-year stint with Discovery Networks Asia Pacific as Director - Ad Sales from 2014-16. She played a key role in the growth of the regional portfolio of Disney Star by building synergies between the business functions and the revenue function.
Ambarish Bandyopadhyay
Head of Sports Sales
Bandyopadhyay joined Star India (Star TV) in 2018 as Executive Director, and was recently elevated to the position of Head of Sports Sales. He has been associated with the network for over three years. Prior to this, he was with HT Media for over four years, where he joined as the National Head of Media Marketing, and later received a promotion to the post of Chief Operating Officer. His illustrious career also boasts his association with HUL for over 10 years.
Disney+Hotstar
Estimated Ad Revenue: Rs 1,684.31 cr for FY22
Shalini Poddar
Executive Vice President, Head, Ad Sales
Shalini Poddar joined Disney+Hotstar in 2021, and is responsible for the ad sales revenue and strategy for Disney+ Hotstar. She leads a team of 140+ people across all aspects of the ad business, Business Planning; Sales; Sales Strategy, including pricing and formats; Revenue Management; Operations; Data Partnerships; Programmatic; Brand Lab; Measurement/ROI, and Customer Marketing. In her previous role at Google, she was Head of Business Development, Google Play Apps — India, South East Asia, and Australia. She had an eight-year stint at Google, having joined the company in July 2013 as Industry Manager — Telecom, Gaming, and Payments. Shalini has 17 years of experience across Consulting, Strategy, Business Development, Sales, Partnerships, and Marketing.
ZEEL (ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Limited)
Estimated Ad Revenue: Rs 4,396.5 cr for FY22
Revenue: Rs 8,189.3 cr Consolidated for FY22 (Source: BSE)
Ashish Sehgal
Chief Growth Officer – Advertisement Revenue
Ashish Sehgal has been associated with ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. since January 2006. As the Chief Growth Officer – Advertisement Revenue, he plays a strategic role of synergizing the network assets of the media and entertainment powerhouse, to generate revenue, and enhance the value of the organization. Sehgal conceptualized and implemented a unified revenue generating vertical in ZEE, with a focus on customer, and imbibed a platform agnostic approach leading to enhanced revenue generation opportunity for every entertainment or information platform of the Company. He was previously associated with Star India Pvt. Ltd. at a National Head Level, before managing the overall network’s sales. Prior to that, Ashish worked at Buena Vista TV. He started his career with Times Group in 1994, where he contributed to the launch of the country’s first FM channel.
"I have been associated with ZEE since January 2006. It has been a gratifying journey. One of my key achievements here was enhancing our services further with the launch of ZEE Brand Works recently. Through this, we are working with brands to help achieve their objectives across the marketing funnel by providing integrated solutions across our TV, Digital, Social and Experiential platforms resulting in enhanced brand connections, higher engagement, and improved marketing outcomes. Rapid digitisation across the sector has brought with it both opportunities as well as challenges. While this has created a massive opportunity for the industry to grow and explore newer revenue generation streams, the challenge for businesses is to successfully tie all the mediums together to create a seamless experience, and offer unique solutions to not just engage the viewer, but also to attract the advertiser.”
ZEE5
Revenue: Rs 549.6 cr for FY22
The number 5 in the name Zee5 stands for the five continents that it is present in
Gaurav Kanwal
Chief Revenue Officer for Digital & SMB, South Asia
Gaurav Kanwal brings to the table his rich experience in media and information technology sector across the Asia-Pacific and South Asian markets. In his current role, Gaurav is responsible for driving revenue from ZEE’s Digital offerings, working across advertisers and agency partners. Prior to ZEE, Gaurav was EVP – Ad Sales of Disney+Hotstar, where he set up new businesses, adding incremental revenue and ad products to the platform’s offering to clients. Gaurav has spent over a decade in the tech industry with industry leaders like Adobe, and Symantec, where he set up the SMB and consumer business respectively in the South Asian region.
Viacom18
Advertisement Sales, Subscription, and PROGRAMME Syndication revenue: Rs 3,908.5 cr for FY22
Revenue: Rs 4,145.4 cr for FY22
Mahesh Shetty
Head - Network Sales
Mahesh Shetty joined Viacom18 in April 2019, and leads the media & entertainment network’s revenue function. An industry veteran, Mahesh has over 23 years of experience in Media and FMCG sectors, managing varied P&L and functional leadership roles. In his 12.5 years of tenure at Radio Mirchi, he was one of the chief architects of driving Mirchi’s growth in the cluttered private FM space, and building Mirchi as a dominant market leader. Mahesh joined Mirchi as VP and Cluster Head of Tamil Nadu when it was a 7-station network in India and in his decade plus stint he donned multiple roles finally exiting as the Chief Operating officer running a 76-station network. He also served as the Chief Strategy Officer where he is credited with starting Mirchi’s international business, leading Mirchi’s Phase 3 expansion and scaling up the IP properties business with large format multi lingual properties such as Mirchi Music Awards. Prior to joining Radio Mirchi he had a long stint of over 10 years with PepsiCo International.
"We have created a unique structure where we leverage the power of the network as well as the individual channel, focusing on delivering brand value and maximising revenue. We have created a data analytics-led approach to a lot of our decision making on core sales that has helped drive growth. We have also invested heavily in brand solutions of teams within our sales structure that has helped us provide innovative solutions to brands and scale up our revenue from Impact properties. While Broadcast has been rock solid, Voot sales have seen exponential growth in the last couple of years. In the last financial year both on broadcast as well on OTT, V18 was one of the fastest growing companies in the space we operate in.”
Chanpreet Arora
SVP, Head of Business - AVOD (Voot) at Viacom18 Media
In her current role Chanpreet Arora drives the AVOD business – VOOT and is responsible for leading AVOD led partnerships that are key to VOOT’s overall growth. Over the last 20 years she has been a core leader in the launch and scaling of leading international and local media brands in India including VICE Media, The New York Times, Formula One, Times Internet, Discovery Channel and Formula One.
Key individuals
Bikash Kundu, Revenue Head, Regional, Viacom18
Nupur Saxena, Revenue Head, Youth Music and Entertainment
Pritesh Magodia, Revenue Head, Hindi Movies and FTA Channels
Pavitra KR, Revenue Head, Colors
Vivek Mohan Sharma, Head, Branded Content
Gaurav Mashruwala, Head, Viacom18 Live
Sachin Puntambekar, Head, Consumer Products
SONY PICTURES NETWORKS INDIA (SPNI)
Estimated Ad Revenue: Rs 3,408.4 cr Consolidated for FY22
Sandeep Mehrotra
Head- Ad Sales, Network Channels
In his illustrious career spanning two and a half decades, Mehrotra has a proven record in driving revenues and delivering efficiencies to clients and businesses. Within SPN, he has moved through multiple channels, regions, and ranks. In his current role as Head of Ad Sales - Network Channels, he is responsible for strategizing, planning, and driving revenues for the Ad sales function. With a uni-focal thought of creating business solutions, he has invested his time in curating long-term client relationships. Mehrotra strongly believes and works towards reinforcing the culture of innovation and pragmatism to the function of Advertising Sales and lives by his philosophy, “I am into the business of repeat purchases.” He has been instrumental in turning around operations that thrive on the rapidly changing market challenges, and his rich experience and ability to comprehensively interpret priorities, align strategies, and innovate, have led to impactful enterprise-wide sales solution plans, and strategic initiatives for sales process reengineering.
"My two-decade association with SPN India has seen the ad-sales function shift its focus on increasing customer affinity, and driving innovation through flexible and customized brand solutions. At SPN, we have witnessed numerous instances where advertisers have prioritised the network and incorporated it exclusively in media strategies. This is extremely rewarding from a servicing lens, as it helps us make a difference to businesses and consistently be one of the most successful broadcasters in the advertising space. For entertainment, SPN has keenly experimented with various scripted and non-scripted formats, and taken steps towards launching progressive and unique IP properties.”
Ranjana Mangla
Head of Ad Revenue, SonyLiv
She has been part of the SPN family since 2020, and is responsible for Sony LIV’s Digital Advertising Sales Strategy and Revenue. She is committed to building an ecosystem for advertisers from across geographies who consider Sony LIV as the preferred medium to target and engage with their brand audience.
TV18
Estimated Advertisement and subscription revenue: Rs 1,223.49 cr STANDALONE FOR TV18 FOR FY22
Avinash Kaul
CEO - Network18 (Broadcast) & Managing Director A+E Networks | TV18
Avinash Kaul is a broadcast professional with 24 years of experience, out of which the last 12 years have been in the capacity of a CEO. He has spent 20 years in the News business, and is currently managing the business operations of the largest TV news network in the country, Network18, managing brands like CNN News18, CNBC-TV18, News18 India, and History TV18. He has worked across content genres such as General News, Business News, Factual Entertainment, to name a few. Prior to this he worked as a CEO at Times Television Network. He is an ex-Board Member - Media Research Users Council (MRUC)- an industry body that owns and manages the IRS (Indian Readership Survey) - the largest media survey in India and the currency for all print advertising in India. He is also a Member -Extended Technical Committee - Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC).
Key individuals
Sidharth Newatia, National Revenue, Hindi, News18
Gitanjali Pasricha, CNBC TV18-Digital
Abhinay Chauhan, National Revenue Head-Government Vertical
Prabhat Chatterjee, National Revenue Head, English and Business Cluster-CNN News18 and CNBC TV18 Sales
Karishma Dhawan, National Revenue Head, Factual Entertainment (A+E NetworkTV18)
S Shivakumar, COO Branded Content (Focus)
Ahtesham Ali, Head-Programmatic Sales (Network18 as Head of Programmatic Business and Operations)
Smriti Mehra, CEO, Business News
Karan Abhishek Singh, CEO, Hindi News
Sun TV
Advertising revenue and sale of broadcast slot: Rs 1,389.29cr consolidated for FY22
George Alex
Network Sales Head (Tamil, Malayalam and Marathi)
George Alex has been associated with Sun TV Network for more than 20 years. He joined the company in 1995, and went on to become its Network Sales Head in 2016. Over the years, Alex has assumed many roles. He worked as a General Manager of Tamil GEC Sun TV, prior to taking responsibility of the network sales, which includes his domain in Tamil, Malayalam, and Marathi. He is a strong sales professional with an MBA, focused on Sales and Marketing from the University of Madras.
Key individual
Milan Dev Singh
Network Sales Head (Telugu, Kannada and Bangla)
ZMCL
Estimated Ad Revenue: Rs 822.65 cr Consolidated for FY22
Joy Chakraborty
CBO, Zee Media
Joy Chakraborty joined the Zee Group as Chief Business Officer in 2022. He has more than 29 years of core media industry experience, having worked with Goldmines Telefilms, Enterr10 Media, TV Today Network, Forbes India, Times Group, and TV 18 Group in various roles and positions. He is instrumental in driving key responsibilities, such as defining and executing the right strategy for business development activities while ensuring its fit with the company’s broader vision and ambition. An alumnus of Harvard Business School, this is Chakraborty’s second stint with Zee Group as he had started his career with Zee Entertainment. Chakraborty oversees sales, distribution and marketing team, revenue generating avenues, and helps in building a strong client base for sales in news channels.
Key individuals
Gunjan Taneja, Vice President and Head Global Sales, ZMCL
Abhay Ojha, Chief Business Officer, Linear Channels
Madhu Soman, Chief Business Officer, Linear and Digital
Devdas Krishnan, CEO, IndiaDotCom Digital Pvt. ltd.
‘We are moving away from machine-based to people-based measurement’
David Kenny, CEO & Chairman of Nielsen, was speaking to Rahul Kanwal, News Director, India Today, and Aaj Tak, India Today Group at the World Economic Forum in Davos
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 18, 2023 11:10 AM | 8 min read
David Kenny, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Nielsen, spoke to Rahul Kanwal, News Director, India Today, and Aaj Tak, India Today Group, on the changing trends of audience measurement, the fast-paced media business and what inclusion of AI tools means to the sector.
The conversation took place on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum at Davos.
Excerpts:
Can you start by giving us a sense of the big trends you're most keenly watching out for in the world of audience measurement this year?
What we are doing is moving away from measuring devices, measuring TV screens, and measuring phone screens. It is all the same. So, we are moving away from machine-based measurement to people-based measurement, which means we are really respecting and measuring time. Where does a consumer spend her whole day and how much of it is on which screen, and what exactly is she watching at each moment of the time. It is a big change, an exciting one, very respectful of the fact that a consumer is now in charge of his own experience.
Give us a sense of how you're hoping to bring all these devices together and link it back to the same individual, and what impact this has on the way the media understands.
First of all, we have more data than ever before. Televisions are connected to the internet, phones are connected to the networks, set top boxes from cable companies can give us return path data, so we have many data sources that can give us a starting point. There's still a lot of error in that data, there is still a chance of double counting and reconciliation to the same person is hard. So, we use an actual panel of people who agree to give us their data and we put the two together to get weighted in a country like India, which is very heterogeneous, weighted in each region, weighted by demographics, to get to a true view of what the audience is doing. But it's been a great effort to reconcile the other advantage we have in measurement because we don't allow anything to be used for targeting. We can use data without violating privacy because we only need enough data to reconcile. It is the same individual. We don't need to know the individual, we don’t track them in any permanent way. This is very unique for us too especially in a privacy-centric world.
What are your plans for bringing this service to India?
We've been talking to many players in India - to the networks, to the advertisers and agencies. You have an organization called BARC, which measures the linear side. We’ve already been measuring digital with Nielsen's digital ad ratings. We've been talking about how these things can all come together. Of course, there needs to be an agreement. Nielsen can't do it unilaterally, but I think we're showing everyone a way to do this with integrity and transparency that builds the treasury in the market. We're getting some enthusiasm so it's certainly a big project for us this year to continue to focus on India and bring people together.
How aligned is the marketplace for the idea that there must be one connected measurement linking back to an individual and not based on which device you consuming the content on?
From the buyers, from the advertisers and the agencies, they're very aligned globally with the world federation of advertisers. They are aligned with the big global companies. This is important because ultimately they're trying to reach people for the people in the media sector. I think it was intellectual agreement. Of course, the business model can change because when you're measuring it together you're broadening the pie and I think people will want to work through this in a transparent way. I was really impressed by some of your government officials. Your I&B Ministry is really very thoughtful about this and so I find the movement is in the right direction in India. The enormous advances in India in technology and the growth of mobile networks have made it even more important. But I think we still need to work together on the details.
How do you view a lot of these charges that come out from civil society about ratings being meaningless?
I don't know enough to comment today. The problem you describe is solvable. This is what something Nielsen does around the world because there's a lot of things you have to do about it, keeping panellists’ secret, not publishing information, there's a lot we need to do with cyber security. We applied to Nielsen a lot of the tools that we learn from banking. We have a lot of people who come to us from banks to understand all the compliance things you do in the financial system. We need a similar structure that is transparent and accountable and auditable in ratings.
A lot of media operations are platform-based. What is the way forward?
Yes, but i think it's by form. it's a different engagement . video and audio you can put together by time in engagement. Print’s a different way of measuring so i don't think it's exactly one thing. should be more interoperable but for now we are focused on one video platform one audio platform and one print and display
What are the big trends that you're picking up in consumption?
Entertainment is increasingly being viewed on demand. People want control of their schedule. This means that sports and live news and live events are emerging as one place left to bring large populations together. In news, it matters if it is breaking and exciting.
Since OTT platforms have disrupted content in such a significant way in India and to some extent abroad it's led to a crisis of confidence amongst Bollywood film producers. What strategic suggestions do you have for content producers?
We do a lot with content producers and with studios in Bollywood and Hollywood. I think that producers of content are going to have to understand the audience better than ever before. So, they're getting more insights because the audiences are more heterogeneous. You need to find your audience as opposed to just getting it on the linear schedule or in the theatre. Secondly, be discovered and so we have a second business within Nielsen called grace note which is to tag every movie and every episode of the TV series. We're spending a lot of time with studios on how you market in an OTT world to get discovered, to be rising up in the recommendation engine and to make sure once people have watched some of your episodes they get recommendations for other episodes or other shows. This is different from way films were marketed in the past.
We're seeing in the US a raging fight between OTT platforms like Amazon and measurement companies. But a lot of these platforms think we can do our own measurement, we don't need somebody from the outside because all the data that's required is actually available in-house.
Everyone's data is only their own. So why do Netflix and YouTube use Nielsen? Because they need to know what people are watching when they are not watching them.
This is what everyone is figuring out in 2023. We have a lot of growth in OTT. It doesn't go forever. At the end of the day, there are only 7 billion people in the world and only 24 hours in a day. So, it is fixed and, therefore, you are competing for a share. When you're competing for share, the more you know about your share and someone else's share, is how you compete to gain the share.
We had Sir Martin Sorrell. The point that he was making was his sense is that Artificial Intelligence will disrupt and make media planning companies redundant as they exist at this moment. What trends are you picking up and do you see a lot of technology disrupting the way in which the sectors function so far?
I think the media planners and buyers are reinventing themselves. They’re being more strategic and more thoughtful about the audience. It’s that AI only knows what you teach it. You still need human creativity, you still need to think outside the box. I think it's a very exciting time because I think some of the boring work can be handed to the robot and the planners and buyers can do really interesting work.
In the manner in which companies are spending their dollars, what are the things you're looking out for most carefully this year?
Of course, there is a global recession, there's an energy problem, and there's a war in Europe. This is causing people to be cautious and some are really just doing promotion and not so much brand-building. I worry about this because the economy does have cycles of growth. India is really interesting because it's the fastest growing country and has an enormous population. So global brands are focused on it and that creates more demand which is exciting. Thirdly, I think because so much of the content is streaming people are really eager in the advertising world to be sure that we get to a single measure so that they can find the people in all of that noise.
