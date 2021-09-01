Good News Today to launch on September 5

The India Today Group’s new channel, Good News Today, will be launched on September 5.

"Good News Today rests on the motto of 'acchi khabar, sacchi khabar”- true stories that foster goodwill and unite audiences in their higher purpose. There is no way to change the daily news cycle, but Good News Today is committed to changing the perspectives around it, by infusing refreshing narratives that allow for a more holistic view of the world- khabar nahi badalte, nazar badalte hain!. As India is in its 75th year of independence, the India Today Group considers it a duty and privilege to serve its citizens and to mirror their spirit, hope and determination. We welcome the new source of inspiration in GNT (Good News Today), especially after a challenging and difficult year owing to the pandemic," the India Today group said in a statement.

Kalli Purie, Vice Chairperson, India Today Group, reinforces: “I am delighted to introduce Good News Today into the lives of our viewers. Coming off a challenging year, the world needs to come together to unite in stories of human triumph. We all need a source of encouragement and the unique ability to see the good. This is a channel with a heart full of optimism and helps you tune into a Good News Wali Smile”.

