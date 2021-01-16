Former BARC CEO Partho Dasgupta admitted in JJ Hospital

Family says Dasgupta is critical and has been shifted to ICU this morning

Former BARC CEO Partho Dasgupta was admitted to JJ Hospital last night after his blood pressure and sugar levels fell while in judicial custody. Taloja jail authorities shifted Dasgupta to the hospital around 1 pm in the afternoon.

According to his wife Samrajni Dasgupta, he has been shifted to the intensive care unit at the hospital early in the morning today.

“Partho has not been responding to voice command and his speech has become incoherent. He is a blood sugar patient and has fluctuating blood pressure. We were informed just this morning about his health situation. He is critical,” she said.

Dasgupta was arrested by the Mumbai Police in the last week of December on charges of alleged involvement in the TRP scam case. He was in police custody till December 31, after which he was remanded to judicial custody.

