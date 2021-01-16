Former BARC CEO Partho Dasgupta admitted in JJ Hospital

Family says Dasgupta is critical and has been shifted to ICU this morning

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Jan 16, 2021 10:35 AM
Partho Dasgupta

Former BARC CEO Partho Dasgupta was admitted to JJ Hospital last night after his blood pressure and sugar levels fell while in judicial custody. Taloja jail authorities shifted Dasgupta to the hospital around 1 pm in the afternoon.

According to his wife Samrajni Dasgupta, he has been shifted to the intensive care unit at the hospital early in the morning today.

“Partho has not been responding to voice command and his speech has become incoherent. He is a blood sugar patient and has fluctuating blood pressure. We were informed just this morning about his health situation. He is critical,” she said.

Dasgupta was arrested by the Mumbai Police in the last week of December on charges of alleged involvement in the TRP scam case. He was in police custody till December 31, after which he was remanded to judicial custody.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
WhatsApp, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Barc Trp Partho Dasgupta internet advertising India TV advertising India tv advertising tv ad tv ad campaign tv campaign tv news tv tv Ad campaign campaign advertising internet advertising tv media tv marketin
Show comments
You May Also Like
BARC India

BARC's news ratings blackout may extend for 3 more months: Report
2 hours ago

nidhi

Fell victim to phishing attack, never actually received offer from Harvard: Nidhi Razdan
19 hours ago

kailashnath adhikari vir sanghvi

Truth is a scarce commodity these days: Vir Sanghvi
1 day ago