Fake TRP Scam: CBI questions BARC CEO Sunil Lulla

It is believed that a few other senior officers from Lulla's core team were also questioned by the authorities

In a major development in the ongoing fake TRP case, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is believed to have started its parallel interrogation and reportedly summoned current BARC CEO Sunil Lulla for questioning early last week.

If sources are to be believed, Lulla was called to Delhi for questioning which went on for a few hours. Besides Lulla, it is believed that a few other senior officers from his core team were also summoned and questioned by the authorities.

BARC, meanwhile, is tight-lipped about the development and has not responded to mails send for confirmation.

It is pertinent to mention that in January 2021, the Enforcement Directorate also summoned top BARC officials, members of BARC CEO Sunil Lulla’s team. The summons were in regard to inconsistencies in BARC versions on the TRP scam.

“Dr Derrick Gray, who is the Chief of Measurement Science and part of the top management team at BARC, is being quizzed in Mumbai. Separately, ED officials are even at the BARC office at the moment questioning top officers about the TRP case,” quoted a media report.

ED, in December 2020, filed an enforcement case information report (ECIR) that is equivalent to a police FIR under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act in the alleged TRP rigging scam that is being investigated by the Mumbai police. The ED complaint was filed after studying a Mumbai police FIR that was registered in October 2020 and named Republic TV channel, two Marathi channels and few other individuals.

The ED is probing if fake TRPs were generated and if the money earned through this was used to generate illegal funds and create illegitimate assets.

