EURO 2020 final match registers highest advertising across Sony Network: TAM Adex

This year the UEFA EURO 2020, witnessed 25 million viewers for the first 20 matches. While the total viewing minutes increased by 173% over 2016, Cumulative Reach per match increased by 46% over 2016, according to the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) India.

The official broadcaster of EURO 2020- Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) shared that the football tournament captivated audiences across India with 61 million viewers tuning in to watch the entire coverage from June 11- July 12, 2021. The network said that all the matches were well received by the Indian audience with UEFA EURO 2020 attracting more than 3 times the viewers of UEFA EURO 2016.

Despite garnering the highest viewership, the same couldn’t be translated into the advertising volume. As per the TAM adex report, during UEFA 2020, ad volumes decreased by 40% over UEFA 2016. In fact, the tally of categories, advertisers, and brands decreased by 21%, 39% and 34% respectively in UEFA 2020 compared to UEFA 2016.

Additionally, the final match of UEFA 2021 registered the highest advertising across Sony Network channels i.e. 70 minutes, whereas Match 49 and Match 50, the semifinals, clocked 42 min. and 64 min. of advertising respectively.

However, media experts believe that given the current situation, it's unfair to compare the two periods. In fact, they feel that despite COVID-19 challenges, the network has done well in terms of revenue.

“The network has done decently well given the current situation where advertisers were not spending in their full capacity. The number of sponsors that come on board, the spot buyers, and at the rates that they were selling, they have done a great job. Over 2016, the ad revenue would have gone down by 25-30%,” said a senior media planner on the condition of anonymity.

He also added had it not been the COVID period, they would have definitely made a lot of money.

In an interview earlier with exchange4media, Rajesh Kaul, Chief Revenue Officer, Distribution and Head – Sports Business, SPSN India, had mentioned, "The response we got from advertisers for EURO has been excellent. As we charge a premium for these events, advertisers are thrilled to spend big money on these impact properties. And we don't see any problem whatsoever," he shared. Kaul added that the network hopes to earn Rs 200 crore revenue from Euro 2020 including both digital and linear TV’ revenue.

The market estimated that the broadcaster might have earned over Rs 100 crore revenue from the TV business. The network was charging Rs 2.5-3 lakh for 10-sec ad spot. The tournament witnessed over 20 categories, 18+ advertisers, and 25+ brands.

The report mentioned that among the top five categories Smart Phones was common in both UEFA Cups. During UEFA 2020, the top five categories collectively contributed more than 70% of overall Ad Volumes. Additionally, the top five advertisers contributed a 66% share of ad volumes during UEFA 2020. Dreamplug Technologies, Acko General Insurance, Amazon Online India, Apple Computer India, and Gillette India were among the top five advertisers.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)