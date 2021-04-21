e4m TV First: Experts to discuss 'TV for Brands' as the most trusted & effective medium

The all-day event will be followed by the seventh edition of e4m Prime Time Awards to recognise the gold standard in TV advertising

The television industry has proven its mettle by being not only relevant in the time of digital but also resilient in the pandemic and resultant economic slowdown. Television has always been the most bankable bet for brands to ensure reach and recall.

To understand this resilient medium better, exchange4media Group is gearing up for the third edition of TV First, an all-day conference centred on the dynamic television industry. The event, which will be held on 27th April 2021, will see some of the sharpest minds in the industry convene to discuss the theme this year 'TV for Brands -- Most Trusted, Most Effective." The all-day conference will be followed by the 7th edition of Prime Time Awards, Co-powered by Aaj Tak, to crown the absolute standard of creative excellence in television advertising.

The conference will commence at 2.15 pm with a welcome address by Dr Annurag Batra, Chairman & Editor-in-Chief, exchange4media, followed by an Opening Keynote & Fireside Chat with Bharat Puri, MD, Pidilite Industries and Piyush Pandey, CCO, Ogilvy Worldwide and Executive Chairman, Ogilvy India in conversation with Dr Annurag Batra.

A panel discussion will follow at 3.05 pm, Ajay Dang, Joint Executive President, Head Marketing, Ultratech Cement; Anil Viswanathan, Senior Director – Marketing (Chocolates), Insights and Analytics, Mondelez India; Deba Ghoshal, Vice President and Head of Marketing, Voltas Limited; Sujatha V Kumar- Head of Marketing for India and South Asia - VISA; Sriram Padmanabhan, Marketing Director at Danone India; Anusha Gupta, Global Marketing Manager, HUL; with Session Chair- Vanita Keswani, CEO, Madison Media Sigma, Madison World on the topic ' How TV Works in a Multiscreen World.'

Sunil Lulla, CEO, BARC India, will deliver a keynote at 4 pm on 'TV – The Screen of the Household.' This will be followed by a panel discussion on 'Playing to Win the Sports Television Game' by Amit Gheji, Head Marketing - Automotive Lubricants, Gulf Oil India; Komal Mehra, Head – Sports Initiatives and Associations, Usha International; Atit Mehta, Marketing Head, Byju's; Shreya Sachdev, Head of Marketing, PUMA India; and Vani Gupta Dandia, Founder CherryPeachPlum Growth Partners.

Sam Balsara, Chairman, Madison World, will present a keynote at 5.15 pm on the theme of the event 'TV for Brands- Most Trusted, Most Effective.'

Sabrina Prince, EVP, Group Management Director, FCB Health Global will deliver a keynote at 5.45 pm, followed by a valedictory address by Amit Syngle, MD & CEO, Asian Paints.

The 7th edition of the Prime Time Awards will commence thereafter, honouring the best of the best in television advertising.

