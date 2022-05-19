Disney Star to launch Odia channel Star Kiran

Disney Star has announced the launch of a dedicated Odia general entertainment channel - Star Kiran – which will premiere on 6 June 2022.

“Odia viewers can now experience content that is deeply entrenched in the values and culture of the land with stories of inspiration, hope and progress,” the network said.

The network is all set to launch SD and HD versions of the channel, making Star Kiran the first regional HD channel in Odisha. Star Kiran also marks Disney Star’s foray into the seventh local language market in the country.

“As we commence our journey in Odisha with a vision to create newer benchmarks of progress and success, we plan to showcase compelling narratives through iconic characters that will celebrate the ethos and emotions of the land. Star Kiran will have a complete bouquet of entertainment for our viewers in Odisha. We are also delighted to introduce Star Kiran HD - the first regional HD channel in Odisha. I sincerely thank our partners and associates who are with us on our journey,” said Kevin Vaz, Head - Network Entertainment Channels, Disney Star.

The channel will have a variety of shows ranging from mythology to popular fiction and fantasy thrillers keeping the viewers of Odisha entertained, enchanted and mesmerized.

“Star Kiran will also showcase events and non-fiction shows and be the ultimate destination for Odia movies. Viewers can experience latest blockbusters through big World TV premieres with movies like Premam, Dil Re Aachi Tore Na, Gupchup and Mahabahu to name a few,” the channel said.

