Disney Star India to launch Odia channels Star Kirano & Star Kirano HD

Disney Star India is planning to launch two new Odia channels in June. The network informed all distributors of television channels (DPOs) that the channels-Star Kirano and Star Kirano HD will go live on June 1, 2022.

Last week, the network announced the launch of its new marathi movie channels- Pravah Picture and Pravah Picture HD which are scheduled to be launched May 15, 2022. The network in its official communication mentioned that Pravah Picture will bring the best of Marathi cinema on one platform and launch with a robust library of 200+ titles. The channel will premiere one Marathi movie every week.

In the intimation letter, the network also stated that the launch of the eleven channels shall continue to be deferred till further intimation by Star India. The eleven channels includes- Star Gold Romance, Star Gold Thrills, Jalsha Josh, Star Movies Select, Star Sports 1 Tamil HD, Star Sports 1 Telugu HD, Disney Channel HD, Hungama HD, Star Gold 2 HD, Vijay Super HD and Asianet Movies HD.

Last November, the network postponed the launch of 15 new channels and the renaming of one channel until further notice. As previously reported by exchange4media, the broadcaster announced the launch of new channels in October 2021 while declaring the new tariff in compliance with New Tariff Order (NTO) 2.0.

In December 2021 and January 2020, Star India announced the launch of 15 new channels across genres and languages. "This is to notify all distributors of television channels (DPOs) that the launch of the following fifteen (15) channels, as well as the name change of the following one channel, have been postponed until further notice by Star," the broadcaster stated in a public notice.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)