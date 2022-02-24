Disney Kids Network to launch new channel Super Hungama

The Disney Kids Network created an extension of its Hungama channel. The network is bringing a new destination ‘Super Hungama’, on March 1st 2022. Super Hungama promises to be an ally and partner with kids in their quest for fun and epic adventures.

“As Disney, we have always enjoyed a great affinity and loyalty among our fans; emerging as a network that they want to spend the most time with. Kids have looked at us to be their constant companion as our stories and characters have become an integral part of their lives and they have started enjoying the world through us. Given this, we thought this was a perfect opportunity to strengthen our multiplex of offerings and make a wholesome addition to our portfolio of channels,” said Kevin Vaz - Head - Network Entertainment Channels, Disney Star

“With programming targeting 8-12 years, inclusive of boys and girls; Super Hungama aims to be a friend, an ally to the kids as they embark on new adventures through narratives that are fun, imaginative, and full of energy while introducing them to aspirational and courageous heroes who inspire them”

“Hungama has always been a clear favourite among kids, because it has personified the world of a child as he or she sees it, bringing in lots of memorable moments filled with friendship, fun, mischief and a riot of laughter. With Super Hungama, we are creating a whole new dimension to an already popular destination by celebrating all the fun the kids have as well as partnering with them on their adventures. We are only optimistic that we will be able to entertain a larger section of fans and become a friend that they trust and enjoy,” he added

The channel is set to premiere four brand new series titled Buzz Lightyear of Star Command, Milo Murphy’s Law, Big City Greens and The Daltons.

Launching on 1st March 2022, Super Hungama is set to replace Marvel HQ across Indian television.

