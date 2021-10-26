DEN Networks' Q2 consolidated rev down 4% to Rs 338 crore
Placement/Marketing income was marginally up 2% at Rs 98 crore from Rs 96 crore
Cable TV company DEN Networks' consolidated revenue for the quarter ended 30th September has seen a 4% dip at Rs 325 crore as against Rs 338 crore in the same quarter last year.
The company's subscription revenue for the quarter was down 12% YoY to Rs 182 crore from Rs 206 crore in the year ago period. Placement/Marketing income was marginally up 2% at Rs 98 crore from Rs 96 crore.
Total cost remained unchanged at Rs 275 crore. Content costs rose 7% to Rs 160 crore, compared to Rs 149 crore.
The company's EBITDA declined 19% to Rs 50 crore from Rs 62 crore. Net profit was up 2% to Rs 38 crore from Rs 37 crore.
DEN’s Cable operations cover over 500+ cities/towns across 13 key states. The company is a category “A” ISP and wholly owned subsidiary of DEN Networks. It has enabled fixed broadband services across 41 Cities/Towns in India.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube