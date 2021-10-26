DEN Networks' Q2 consolidated rev down 4% to Rs 338 crore

Cable TV company DEN Networks' consolidated revenue for the quarter ended 30th September has seen a 4% dip at Rs 325 crore as against Rs 338 crore in the same quarter last year.



The company's subscription revenue for the quarter was down 12% YoY to Rs 182 crore from Rs 206 crore in the year ago period. Placement/Marketing income was marginally up 2% at Rs 98 crore from Rs 96 crore.



Total cost remained unchanged at Rs 275 crore. Content costs rose 7% to Rs 160 crore, compared to Rs 149 crore.



The company's EBITDA declined 19% to Rs 50 crore from Rs 62 crore. Net profit was up 2% to Rs 38 crore from Rs 37 crore.



DEN’s Cable operations cover over 500+ cities/towns across 13 key states. The company is a category “A” ISP and wholly owned subsidiary of DEN Networks. It has enabled fixed broadband services across 41 Cities/Towns in India.

