Free Dish: Sun Marathi, Popcorn Movies, Zee Punjabi & Manorajan Movies bag MPEG-2 slots

The highest bid in the category for the MPEG-2 58th e-auctions was at Rs 6.90 crore

The second day of the 58th e-auction saw three channels bag MPEG-2 slots on DD Free Dish. These three were namely - Sun Marathi, Popcorn Movies and Manoranjan Movies.

According to sources, all other remaining genres (language) that fall under Bucket D, saw the highest bid price coming in at Rs 6.90 crore. While Sun Marathi bid at Rs 6.90 crore, Popcorn Movies’ bid was for Rs 6.55 crore and Manoranjan Movies for Rs 6.85 crore. Zee Punjabi made a bid of Rs 6.75 crore. Bucket D has a reserve price of Rs 6 crore.

Interestingly, the same bucket drew bids for Rs 31.05 crore last year, with the average slot price and maximum bid price being for Rs 6.21 crore and Rs 6.25 crore, respectively. Fakt Marathi, Manoranjan Movies, Shemaroo Marathibana, Zee Punjabi, and Zee Zabardast were the successful bidders for the bucket then.

The e-auction started on March 8 and so far 26 channels have secured slots on DD FreeDish across the GEC, Movies, Music, Devotional, Regional and News genres. The e-auction is taking place for the period April 1, 2022 to 31 March, 2023.

