DD Free Dish auction: Q India, Star Utsav, Rishtey, Azaad, Zee Anmol win slots

The 52nd e-auction of MPEG-2 slots of DD Free Dish, which begun on Monday, already has some channels winning slots. An estimated 54 slots are being auctioned.

As per sources, Q India, Star Utsav, Rishtey, Azaad and Zee Anmol are the first few slot winners of the e-auction in the A+ category.

A new entrant on the platform, Q India won the slot with a bid of Rs16.5 crore. Star Utsav’s winning bid was at Rs15.75 crore. The others all had bids between Rs15.55 crore and Rs15.70 crore.

The five-day e-auction, that would go on till Friday, will be conducted in multiple rounds starting with genres with highest reserve price and progressing in a descending order of reserve price by genre (language) till all vacant unreserved MPEG 2 slots are filled up.

Earlier in January, Prasar Bharati invited applications for allotment of vacant MPEG2 slots of DD free dish DTH platform for the period from April 1 2021 to 31 March 2022 through third annual (52nd e-auction) e-auction process that started on 22 February 2021.

Only satellite TV channels that are licensed by the Ministry of I&B for downlinking in India would be allotted slots on DD Free dish. International TV channels can also participate in this 52nd e-auction 2021.

The categorization of TV channels in different buckets in according with genre or language of channel include Bucket A+ with all GEC (Hindi) TV channels at starting reserved price of Rs 15 Crore, Bucket A with all Movie (Hindi) TV channels at Rs 12 Crore reserve price, Bucket B with all Music (Hindi) channels, Sports (Hindi) channels, GEC (Bhojpuri) channels, Movies (Bhojpuri) channels, and Teleshopping (Hindi) channels ar Rs10 Crore, Bucket C with News and Current affairs (Hindi / English / Punjabi) channels at Rs 7 Crore, Bucket D with all other remaining Genre (Language) channels and Regional Teleshopping channels at Rs 6 Crore and finally Bucket R1 with Devotional / Spiritual / Aayush channels at a starting reserve price of Rs 3 crore.

