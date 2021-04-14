Dதமிழ் (D TAMIL) to unveil new logo with actress Tamannaah Bhatia

Celebrating the auspicious occasion of the Tamil New Year and underscoring the focus on culturally relevant content that is family oriented, Dதமிழ் (D TAMIL) unveils the brand-new avatar of the channel with a redesigned logo and a slew of wholesome entertainment. The channel has today announced the launch of two new local series – Acham Yenbathu Madamaiyada, an adventure reality show which is co-powered by KIA and Asian Paints, and Suvai, a light-hearted cooking competition show co-powered by Asian Paints and BYJU’s, both presented by Tamil artists which will go on air from 17, April only on Dதமிழ்.

Highlighting the golden hues of the revamped logo, the new look will be unveiled on social media with the stunning Tamannaah Bhatia adding her ‘golden touch’. Being a cultural icon in the state of Tamil Nadu, the ‘Annapakshi’ motif in the logo serves as a connective point to the Tamil audience with their own culture and heritage. The new logo aims to evoke the feeling of family friendly content that’s progressive, aspirational, and rooted in Tamil culture.

Megha Tata, Managing Director - South Asia, Discovery Communications India said, “Over the past one year or so, Dதமிழ் has grown successfully as we continue to strengthen our regional focus. This rebranding exercise now better reflects Dதமிழ்’s differentiated positioning of a leading regional player in the real-life entertainment space. As we continue to expand our offering, the new logo exemplifies Discovery’s long-standing credibility, our modern and progressive outlook while the ‘Annapakshi’ motif lends an authentic cultural dimension to it. With this initiative, we are excited to have carved out a niche for the brand with the content that’s unique to us”.

Adding to this, she further said, “Our rapidly growing family of Tamil viewers clearly indicated their affinity towards fun, light-hearted, mission-oriented shows. The launch of the two new local series is an extension of our promise to offer what our viewers are looking for. We will continue to boost our local content, add new genres and offer inspiring international shows that our viewers love”.

On her association with the new revamped Dதமிழ், gorgeous actress Tamannaah Bhatia said, “Iniya Tamizh Puthandu Vaazhthukal! With the new year, comes new beginnings and in that spirit, I am so happy to be a part of Dதமிழ்’s new identity. Adding its own golden touch to the New Year celebrations, I’m excited to see all the wonderful, fresh content the channel has in store for us along with its two upcoming Tamil shows. She further added, "Given the uncertain times we live in, knowing we have good entertainment to keep us company, makes staying in-doors and adhering to safety precautions a little more manageable.”

With shows that appeal to every member of the family, Dதமிழ்’s range of content spans across multiple genres including reality, adventure and family cooking shows. With its dynamic and diverse content, channel intends to reach out to audiences who wish for novelty and a break from the mundane, aspire to accomplish something in life, enjoy the thrill and excitement of finishing missions, love impressive stunts and live vicariously through shows.

The new local series to launch on Dதமிழ் include:

Acham Yenbathu Madamaiyada: An adventure reality show co-powered by KIA and Asian Paints

Description: 12 contestants will live in an island for 15 days while competing in physically and mentally challenging tasks against each other to win the title and grand prize money! A brand-new reality show, Acham Yenbathu Madamaiyada is packed with excitement, anticipation, and definitely raw emotions! Join our anchor Gunalan Morgan on this thrilling journey.

Suvai: A lighthearted family cooking competition show co-powered by Asian Paints and BYJU’s

Description: Suvai is here to tantalize the taste buds and leave our audience eager to cook up a storm in their kitchens. With 12 couples vying to be the season's grand champion, this season is going to be an epic battle of tastes as the contestants continuously outdo each other to impress our resident Judge, Chef Bala, and the guest Judges. The show is hosted by Anandha Kannan.

Don't forget to catch the new look of your favorite channel Dதமிழ் on Tamil New Year i.e. on 14th April, and watch the premiere of two new series -Acham Yenbathu Madamaiyada on 17th April, Sat-Sun at 12 PM & 4 PM; and Suvai on 17th April, Sat-Sun @ 2 PM & 8 PM.

