Colors’ new fiction show ‘Bawara Dil’ premieres on February 22

It is often said that hate is the second most powerful emotion after love. It breeds the thirst for revenge and fuels passion. But can love thrive in a place where hate rules? Can two people fall in love after they vow to ruin each other’s lives? An adaptation of COLORS’ Marathi’s ongoing popular show 'Jeev Zala Yeda Pisa', COLORS’ new fiction offering Bawara Dil is a hateful love story of Siddhi (played by Kinjal Dhamecha) and Shiva (played by Aditya Redij). While Shiva is a tough, angry young man, a powerful politician Akkabai’s (played by Sumukhi Pendse) pride and joy, Siddhi is an educated and intellectual young woman with a strong sense of morals. When Shiva and Siddhi cross paths, they start on a wrong note and create a bond fueled by hatred. Produced by Happy High Creations, Bawara Dil powered by Rajdhani Besan, Nirma Advance Detergent and MDH Kesar will premiere on 22nd February and air Monday - Friday at 10:30 pm only on COLORS.

The very foundation of the Rudrayat, a village in Maharashtra changes for the first time when Akkabai holds the powerful reins of the village, all because of a 26-year-old boy, Shiva Lashkaren a rebellious young lad full of fire. Rough on the outside, he may appear as a brash young but has a heart of gold. Fiercely loyal, he is not quick to forgive. And when a young girl from Rudrayat called Siddhi rubs him the wrong way, his anger knows no bounds. Siddhi Gokarna on the other hand is a young, intelligent girl of principles who always stands up for the right. Daughter of a respected teacher in Rudrayat, Siddhi has a strong sense of justice. But the price to stand up for justice ends up changing the course of her life completely. Together, Shiva and Siddhi are like fire and ice. They come together, only to destroy each other. What will happen when Shiva and Siddhi are bound in the holy bond of marriage?

Speaking about the show, Nina Elavia Jaipuria, Head, Hindi Mass Entertainment and Kids TV Network, Viacom18, said, “At COLORS, we had an exciting start to the year as we reinforced our weekday fiction line-up by introducing many new twists and highpoints in our existing shows. As we continue to innovate and present exceptional storytelling, we are delighted to bring a passionate love story, Bawara Dil that will replace Bigg Boss 14 at the 10.30 pm slot. The show is an adaptation of a popular ongoing COLORS Marathi show, Jeev Zala Yeda Pisa. We are certain that our viewers too will enjoy the love-hate chemistry of Siddhi and Shiva.”

Commenting on the concept of the show, Manisha Sharma, Chief Content Officer, Viacom18 said, “Bawara Dil beautifully captures how two individuals create the magic of love after starting on a hateful note. The show brings together exceptionally strong characters, outstanding chemistry and an extremely interesting storyline. Siddhi’s sincerity, Shiva’s complexities and Akkabai’s powerful persona will surely strike the right chord with the audience.”

Producer Kalyani Pathre, Happy High Creations said, “When we launched Jeev Zala Yeda Pisa, we realized that the story of Siddhi and Shiva had a universal appeal and that the Hindi speaking audience would also find it interesting. With all its complexities and its thrilling love story, Bawara Dil is a labour of love and I want to thank COLORS for supporting a show with such a powerful concept. The hateful journey of Siddhi and Shiva is what sets it apart and it will be chemistry that viewers will fall in love with.”

Debutant Kinjal Dhamecha who will be seen as Siddhi Gokarna in the show says, “For me, it’s a dream come true to make a debut in the leading role on Colors and with such a brilliant story. Bawara Dil is full of love and rage. The concept is spectacular, and the way characters are built is outstanding. Siddhi’s character is very special for me. I always wanted to play a strong character. She is strong headed, self-willed and has the strength to overcome whatever life throws on her. This quality of her attracted me to the role and am sure that viewer will also love the character and her journey”

Aditya Redij who is playing Shiva Lashkare commented, “I have always believed in experimenting as an actor and I found Shiva’s character very promising. Tough on the outside but a child at heart, Shiva is complex but interesting. I am grateful and delighted to be working with COLORS once again where I began my journey as an actor and connect with the audience once again. I am very excited, and I hope that we reach remarkable heights with this show.”

As a part of the marketing campaign of Bawara Dil, the channel has designed an extensive 360-degree campaign including radio, print, digital, out-of-home and television. It has been strategically designed with a multi-phase approach to generate immense buzz around the characters and drive viewership for the show.

Get ready to be a part of Siddhi and Shiva’s hateful love story on Bawara Dil powered by Rajdhani Besan, Nirma Advance Detergent and MDH Kesar, premiering on 22nd February and will air every Monday - Friday at 10:30 pm only on COLORS!

