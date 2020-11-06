Bodhi Tree Multimedia Limited enters capital market with IPO

Bodhi Tree Multimedi a Limited (“Company”) promoted by Sukesh Motwani and Mautik Tolia which produces content for television, films and digital platforms has reported robust performance in FY20. Being one of the few content production companies to get listed in a decade, the Company recently entered the capital market through an IPO on NSE Emerge (SME Platform of NSE).

Despite the pandemic, the company witnessed a turnover of ₹27.45 crores demonstrating a burgeoning growth. In addition to this, Bodhi Tree Multimedia expects a good FY20-21 with the value of the order book which will be serviced in the coming year.

Sukesh Motwani, Founder Director, Bodhi Tree Multimedia, said “The entertainment industry boom with the explosive rise in digital OTT content along with an increasing growth television content gives us an unique position to create rooted Indian content for the Indian as well as global market. It’s the best time to be a content creator.”

Mautik Tolia, Managing Director, Bodhi Tree Multimedia, said, “The entertainment industry has the distinction of not only qualifying as a recession proof sector, but also as a sector with enormous growth potential. As an established player in creating content for television and films and digital platforms, Bodhi Tree Multimedia continues to demonstrate its resilience in a challenging market. Operating in the entertainment industry with a potential to grow exponentially in the years ahead, the company is all geared to capitalize on this exponential growth potential. Amidst the COVID-19 restrictions around the world and the uncertainty in the global economic outlook, we will continue to focus on growing our business profitably and prudently. The outlook for FY21 looks promising with orders in hand.”

The company’s IPO’s net proceeds will be utilized for meeting the Company’s working capital requirements, general corporate purposes and meeting expenses related to IPO. The Company has issue 3.90 lakh equity shares at a price of ₹95 per equity share. The IPO opened for public subscription on 9th October 2020 and closed on 13th October 2020.