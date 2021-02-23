BJP MP Jayant Sinha offers help to secure funds for B4U-linked firm: Report

According to the report, Sinha has offered his services in lieu of an “unspecified monthly fee"

BJP MP Jayant Sinha, who is chairperson of the Parliamentary Standing Committee for Finance, has reportedly offered help to an entertainment company linked to B4U in securing “sufficient financing at the right terms”. The development has raised questions of conflict of interest.

According to a report in English daily Indian Express, Sinha has offered his services in lieu of an “unspecified monthly fee”.

“On February 12, records show, after a meeting with NRI investor Arminder Singh Sawhney in which they reportedly discussed the project, Sinha wrote to B4U Network CEO Ishan Saksena in connection with Tiger Media, a company linked to B4U,” the report claims.

“I will dedicate significant time to this project. My goal is to assist Tiger Media in becoming a true champion in the global entertainment industry…My pricing for this project would be Rs XX lakhs per month plus GST. I would bill you at the end of every month,” the report quotes Sinha has writing.

Sinha, the report claimed, said that the “key objective was to establish a strategic plan for Tiger Media to take advantage of the disruptive trends roiling the global media and entertainment sector, and secure financing.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)