Bigg Boss most-watched show in 3 regions, including Tamil & Telugu speaking markets: BARC

While Bigg Boss Hindi garnered 1.4 billion viewing minutes on the day of its launch, the show's Tamil & Telugu counterparts clocked 2 billion viewing minutes each

Bigg Boss garnered a huge viewership on its first day and launch week not only in Hindi Speaking markets but across three regions including Tamil and Telugu markets says the latest BARC data.

As per BARC India data, Bigg Boss season 14 ( Hindi) on Colors TV registered 1.4 billion viewing minutes on its launch day whereas Bigg Boss season 4 in Tamil on Star Vijay garnered 2.0 billion viewing minutes and Bigg Boss Telugu on Star Maa too recorded 2.0 billion viewing minutes.

The Hindi Bigg Boss registered 3.9 billion viewing minutes for the opening week whereas Bigg Boss Tamil on Star Vijay registered 1.7 billion viewing minutes and Bigg Boss Telugu on Star Maa registered 1. 3 billion viewing minutes on an average for each episode.