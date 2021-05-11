Bharat Ranga to launch GEC named Azad

The launch of the channel has been slowed down because of the lockdown across Maharashtra, say media reports

Updated: May 11, 2021 7:04 PM
Broadcast industry veteran Bharat Ranga is launching a new general entertainment channel, Azad, according to media reports.

Reports suggest that top-ranked producers are working on the first programming line-up for the channel that will be launched soon.

The launch of the channel has been slowed down because of the lockdown across Maharashtra.

Ranga has earlier served as Head of Zee Entertainment’s International Business.

