Being a member of society and country, we owe something to it: Javed Akhtar
The poet and author was speaking at the second edition of ABP Network’s “Ideas of India” Summit
“The fact is we are unaware that a huge segment of Pakistan wants to have good relations with India because they see us as a neighbouring country with a lot of development, growing industry and rich culture,” Poet and Author Javed Akhtar said at the second edition of the ABP Network’s “Ideas of India” Summit.
“The love for the nation, city, and school is a natural feeling and there is no bleak doubt about it. It is natural for any individual to love the country they are born in. If somebody doesn’t feel the same way then there is a problem. For instance, in sports, there is a separate anthem for every team and there is always a devotion on their faces filled with love. It is impossible for an individual not to worship their anthem and feel goosebumps.”
Akhtar added, “Being a member of society and country, we owe something to it. By the virtue of the fact that I was born as a human being, I must contribute to mankind.”
The ABP Network’s “Ideas of India” Summit 2023 was discussing the topic of “Learning from a Legend, Lessons, Good and Bad.” The summit has brought together policymakers, cultural ambassadors, industry experts, celebrities, and business leaders to discuss the critical role of India during the global churn and changing dynamics.
EVs will become mainstream in India: Shashank Srivastava, Maruti Suzuki India
At ABP Network’s summit, former British PM Liz Truss spoke of the greater role for India as a key player internationally
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 24, 2023 1:18 PM | 3 min read
“EVs will become mainstream but when they will become that is unpredictable. Cost of the acquisition is one of the important factors impeding EV adoption in India,” Maruti Suzuki India Limited Senior Executive Officer (Marketing & Sales), Shashank Srivastava said at the second edition of ABP’s Ideas of India Summit on Friday.
“If a normal car is 100 then EV is 160 due to the high cost of batteries. Maruti Suzuki is trying to bring down battery costs. Also, we will have six EVs in different segments by 2030. Our estimate is this market which is 1% today will be around 3% in 2024-25, and will be about 17% in 2030 which is about out of 6 million cars, 1 million will be EVs in 2030.”
Srivastava further added, “I think the attitude of trying to be better and that's also something we have learnt from the Japanese system of Kaizen, which is you have to improve continuously and competition in one way helps that Kaizen and the desire to improve continuously and that is why we welcome the competition. One of the biggest strengths Suzuki has is its market share and we are looking forward to strengthening our SUV space.”
Speaking on the growth and market demand, Srivastava said, "Maruti is 60% by volume for the overall Suzuki Motor Corporation, it's a great achievement of India. It shows the upswing in the Indian economy. Our demography is very young. In consumption terms, We expect car consumption in India will continue to increase. Our projections show almost 6 million by 2030 from current 3.8 million in 2022."
The ABP Network’s “Ideas of India” Summit 2023 was discussing the topic of “Brand India-Ready for the World.” The summit has brought together policymakers, cultural ambassadors, industry experts, celebrities, and business leaders to discuss the critical role of India during the global churn and changing dynamics. ABP Network is a leading multi-language channel reaching 535 million individuals in India therefore this summit provides one of the biggest platforms for the brightest minds across various sectors to express their views.
Meanwhile, at the summit, former British PM Liz Truss spoke of the greater role for India as a key player internationally. “In India, we see the greatest hope for our future, a free democracy that is growing rapidly, a country of pluralism, a country where free speech and the ability to get things done are improving all the time,” former British Prime Minister Liz Truss said on Friday.
She said she supported a greater role for India as a key global player and that India should become a permanent member of the UN Security Council.
Commenting on India’s role in the new power play, Truss said, “India and UK need to back each other more closely on trade, and investment and need to make sure both the countries work together on critical supply chains. We are investing more in green energy, like solar panels. These economic decisions will affect freedom and democracy in future. We are looking forward to the India-UK trade deal finishing as soon as possible.” She further added that the next few years will be very crucial for our security and democracy and India’s economic clout is equally important. India has grown significantly in past years and security is a very critical part of it.
Expressing her confidence on India’s capabilities, Truss said, “India has a huge cultural and economic influence on Britain. I want India to do even more using the dynamism and opportunity this country is creating.”
NCLAT stays NCLT's ZEE insolvency order
ZEEL CEO Punit Goenka has welcomed the decision taken by NCLAT, adding that the network remains committed to protecting stakeholder interest
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 24, 2023 1:16 PM | 1 min read
In a relief for ZEE, the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Friday stayed the order by National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) that initiated insolvency against the broadcast giant in a plea filed by its financial creditor IndusInd Bank, under Section 7 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC).
"We respect the decision taken by the Hon’ble National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) and remain committed towards protecting the interests of all stakeholders. Our focus continues to be on the timely completion of the proposed merger," said Punit Goenka.
The NCLT had admitted IndusInd Bank's insolvency plea against ZEE Entertainment in a 2019 matter where the network had guaranteed the bank's Rs 150 crore loan to Siti Networks, which was expected to maintain an amount that was equal to the interest and principal of a quarter at all times in the account for servicing its debt. IndusInd Bank, in its plea filed in February 2022, claimed a default of Rs 83.08 crore against the media and entertainment firm.
The admission of the insolvency petition brought to a standstill the merger of ZEE and Sony. According to IBC, once a company is admitted to insolvency, moratorium kicks in barring any transfer of assets.
Actor Shailesh Lodha joins ENBA jury panel
Lodha is known for his role in ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma’
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 24, 2023 12:07 PM | 1 min read
Actor Shailesh Lodha, popularly known for his role of Taarak Mehta in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma, joins ENBA jury panel.
An anchor, actor, poet, and writer, Lodha has been active in the industry for over 25 years. He was the main presenter of poetry series, Wah! Wah! Kya Baat Hai! on Sab TV. He first appeared as a contestant on the comedy show, Comedy Circus.
The enba jury this year will be led by Sunil Arora, a senior bureaucrat, and former Election Commissioner of India.
In the last editions, the ENBA jury was led by Sh. Harivansh Narayan Singh – Deputy Chairman, Rajya Sabha, Dr. Kiran Karnik – Former President – Nasscom, Dr. Nasim Zaidi - Former Chief Election Commissioner of India, S.Y. Quraishi – Former Chief Election Commissioner of India, N. Ram – Chairman, Kasturi & Sons Ltd., Former Editor–in-chief The Hindu and Group Newspapers, Sanjay Gupta – Managing Director – Star India.
exchange4media formulated enba in 2008 with the objective of recognizing the best in television news, and rewarding industry leaders who are responsible for shaping the future of television broadcasting in India.
TV industry records 25% ad revenue growth for FY21-22
With a growth of 5%, the sector has been valued at Rs 72,000 crore, states the TRAI’s annual report for FY 2021-22
By Sonam Saini | Feb 24, 2023 9:03 AM | 3 min read
India’s television industry has recorded a growth of around 5%, standing at Rs 72,000 crore for 2021-22 as compared to Rs 68,500 crore in the previous fiscal, shows the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India’s (TRAI) annual report for FY 2021-22.
TRAI has stated that subscription revenues account for a major share of the overall industry revenue but that has declined by 6.22%, falling from Rs 43,400 crore in 2020-21 to Rs 40,700 crore in 2021-22.
However, advertisement revenue for the sector has increased by 24.7% to Rs 31,300 crore in 2021-22 from Rs 25,100 crore in the previous year.
TRAI in its annual report, presented before the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha, said 2021-22 has been another busy and eventful year for the broadcasting and cable services sector. The last decade witnessed significant changes in the dynamics of the Cable & Satellite (C&S) TV market, the report stated.
TRAI notified the new regulatory framework for Broadcasting and Cable Services provided through addressable systems on 3 March, 2017. The aforesaid new regulatory framework was the inferred w.e.f. 29 December, 2018.
“The new regulatory framework was quite successful in establishing harmonized business processes in the sector, level-playing-field, bringing-in transparency in TV channel pricing, reducing litigations among stakeholders and providing equal opportunities to smaller Multi System Operators (MSOs). As a result, there was a pronounced reduction in disputes among stakeholders as well as in entry barriers. New Regulatory Framework for Broadcasting and Cable Services also gave freedom to consumers to select television channels they want to watch,” the report states.
TRAI further submitted that during the year 2021-22, several key consultation papers were released on topics such as ‘Promoting Local Manufacturing in the Television Broadcasting Sector’, ‘Ease of Doing Business in Telecom and Broadcasting Sector’ and ‘Market Structure/Competition in Cable TV services’. No recommendations were given to the government during 2021-22 as these consultation papers were in progress.
According to the report, the TV broadcasting sector encompasses approximately 350 broadcasters, out of which there are 42 pay broadcasters at the end of March 2022. Further, there were 1764 (Multi System 3 Operators (MSOs) registered with the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB), 1 HITS operator, 4 pay DTH operators and 20 IPTV operators, at the end of March 2022, in addition to the public service broadcaster Doordarshan, providing a free-to-air DTH service in India. Further, as per the information provided by MIB, as on 1 January, 2022, there were a total number of 81,706 cable operators registered in the country.
The total number of satellite TV channels permitted by the MIB has increased substantially from 875 at the end of March, 2018 to 898 at the end of March, 2022. The number of Standard Definition (SD) pay TV channels has grown from 213 at the end of March 2018 to 248 at the end of March 2022. At the end of March, 2022, there were a total of 97 operational HD channels.
TRAI stated that as reported by the pay DTH operators, pay DTH has attained a total active subscriber base of around 66.92 million at the end of March 2022. This is in addition to the subscribers of the DD Free Dish (free DTH services of Doordarshan).
At the end of March 2022, there were four pay DTH service providers catering to this subscriber base. It is important to note that previously (up to March 2019) the subscription figure of total active subscribers included inactive and temporarily suspended subscribers for not more than the last 120 days. However, as per the new regulatory framework of Broadcasting and Cable TV Services, the total active subscribers include subscribers who have been inactive or temporarily suspended for the last 90 days.
NTO 3.0 standoff ends as AIDCF members agree to sign new agreement
Broadcasters to resume signals today. Case in Kerala HC will, however, continue
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 23, 2023 10:57 PM | 2 min read
The All India Digital Cable Federation (AIDCF) and broadcasters have finally reached an agreement over the New Tariff Order (NTO) 3.0, with the cable operators agreeing to sign the fresh Reference Interconnection Offer (RIO) “without any prejudice”. The case in the Kerala High Court will, however, will continue.
“The matter between AIDCF and broadcasters is now resolved. It was a very pressure situation for the AIDCF members, local cable operators as well as consumers. The members were expecting an interim relief much earlier, but did not get,” said a source close to the development.
According to the sources, the cable operators will sign the subscription agreement soon and broadcasters will switch on their channels for them today.
It has been learnt that that as per the understanding reached upon by the two sides, the interconnection agreement may be revised depending on the court order.
The agreement has come after AIDCF members, who moved the court to challenge NTO 3.0, failed to get an interim relief form the court despite four days of consecutive hearing. The matter is to come up for hearing today again.
Big broadcasters Disney Star, Sony and ZEE, meanwhile, switched off their signals on February 18 after AIDCF members didn't heed to their notice sent on February 15, asking them to sign the new RIO. The channels reportedly went off the air in midst of the second test match between India and Australia. The notice was sent to AIDCF members, including Hathway, who decided not to raise channel pricing while the Kerala High Court was hearing the case.
“Broadcasters had taken a price increase after four years post the release of new NTO guidelines by TRAI. Most DTH and cable operators, whose base adds up to 80% of India’s PayTV customers, have already started implementing the new prices and they’ve had to increase consumer prices by approx 5 per cent after four years. Some cable operators did not sign fresh agreements, thus forcing broadcasters to disconnect their services after serving due notice," Siddharth Jain, Secretary General, IBDF, had then said.
The new tariff order, which came into effect from February 1, 2023, allowed broadcasters to hike the price of channels that are part of a bouquet to Rs 19 from Rs 12 earlier.
AIDCF vs TRAI: Kerala High Court to hear case on Friday
Zee's attorneys will present their arguments in the case tomorrow
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 23, 2023 5:13 PM | 1 min read
Insolvency Plea: ZEEL CEO Punit Goenka moves NCLAT over NCLT order
The company, in a statement, said it is debt-free and believes in value creation for its stakeholders
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 23, 2023 3:42 PM | 2 min read
Punit Goenka, MD & CEO of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL), has filed an appeal in the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) today, seeking relief against the order passed by the Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) in connection with an insolvency plea filed against the company.
“Mr. Punit Goenka has filed an appeal in the Hon’ble National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) today, seeking relief against the order passed by the Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT). Mr. Goenka is taking all the necessary steps as per law, to protect the interests of all stakeholders of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. (ZEE) and to achieve a timely completion of the proposed merger with Culver Max Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. Mr. Goenka firmly believes in the potential of the merger, to deliver immense value to all stakeholders. ZEE is a debt-free & financially strong company, and believes in value creation for its stakeholders,” read a statement from the company.
The NCLT bench on Wednesday admitted an insolvency petition against ZEE filed by its financial creditor IndusInd Bank, under Section 7 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), , under Section 7 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC). The admission of the insolvency petition brought to a standstill the merger of ZEE and Sony. According to IBC, once a company is admitted to insolvency, moratorium kicks in barring any transfer of assets.
IndusInd Bank, in its plea filed in February 2022, claimed a default of Rs 83.08 crore against the media and entertainment firm.
