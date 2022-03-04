BARC updates policy for genre & language classification of TV channels

The Broadcasters Audience Research Council (BARC) India has published its updated policy for genre and language classification of TV channels. Titled 'Policy for Genre and Language Classification of TV Channels', the document outlines the policy and the complete process of the classification exercise performed at BARC India.



As per the updated guidelines, the genre and language classification of all TV channels will be reviewed every quarter based on the past 13 weeks of data. The audience measurement body has said that the updated policy has been developed to provide standard and transparent rules to define the genre and language of all TV channels.



Further, the genre/language of a new channel that joins in the middle of a quarter would be calculated basis four weeks of playout data during the channel’s onboarding process. BARC has defined onboarding as the period from a channel’s watermark goes “live” to its data being released in YUMI.



"To facilitate this process, the policy for onboarding new channels will be changed to a period of minimum 4 weeks to 8 weeks for the entire ecosystem," BARC's updated policy document reads.



The genre classification of TV channels will be done basis the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) licence category and the programming genre aired during the entire day (0600-2600 hours considered) in the past 13 weeks.



Outlining the criteria for classification, the policy document states that channels categorised as news as per MIB and those that aired 50% or more news content of the entire programming time in a quarter would get classified as a news channel and rest will be tagged as non-news.



It added that news channels with a minimum of 25% of business content will be classified as business news.



As far as non-news channels are concerned, if a channel has aired any specific content for 50% or more of its airtime, it will be classified as that genre (for example GEC, music, etc).



To be classified in the movie genre, the channels that air more than 50% movies also need to air at least 273 hours or 3 hours/day of feature films/short films/telefilms/documentaries failing which they will be classified as ‘Others’.



Channels that have not aired any specific genre for at least 50% of their airtime but have aired at least 45.5 hours or 30 minutes/day of GEC content (drama, reality show etc) in the quarter during the prime time (1800 hrs -2300 hrs), will be classified as ‘GEC’.



As per the updated policy, the rest of all the channels will be classified as ‘Others’.



The updated policy also states that the language classification of TV channels will be done basis the aired programme’s language content and viewership data in the past 13 weeks. Among all the individual channels, if more than 50% of a channel’s content is aired in a particular language, then the channel will be classified under that language.



Further, if the channel doesn’t have any language/audio feed contributing to more than 50% of the content, then its viewership across regions will be analysed. If any region contributes to more than 50% viewership, then the channel’s language will be classified as per the region’s main language.



For a Hindi channel (maximum contribution to total content duration), if more than 50% of its viewership comes from the HSM region, then it’s classified as a Hindi Channel. All other individual channels that do not meet the above criteria shall be classified as “Multiple”.



If any individual language feed/audio feed contributes to more than 90% of total viewership, then it will be classified as that language otherwise it will be categorized as “Multiple”.



Policy for Genre and Language Classification of TV Channels

https://www.barcindia.co.in/policy-updates/genre-and-language-policy.pdf

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)