‘BARC TV news data release on track’

According to officials of several news channels, BARC has not made any change in the schedule of releasing TV news viewership data

The process of BARC resuming news viewership data is on track, a number of news channels have confirmed to exchange4media. The industry is expecting that the data roll-out will take place as mentioned earlier on March 17.

“As of now, the release of viewership data for the news channels from March 17 is on track,” a senior official with a leading news broadcast network said. However, some news broadcasters have expressed worry due to the confusion caused by some media reports. Last week, it was reported that BARC was mulling postponing the resumption of ratings. The reports did not have any official communication from BARC India on whether the release of data would be delayed or not.

The reports stated that several news channels have submitted to the audience measurement body suggestions on the period of release. While some channels have reportedly suggested that the data should be released from mid-March onwards, others have told BARC that the data should be only for the previous three months.

A senior official from a leading Hindi news channel, on the condition of anonymity, said, “We raised this issue with BARC and they informed us that there was no change in the schedule and that the release of news TV data was on track.”

Another senior executive of a news channel informed that as of now there was no delay in the publishing of news data. “We are hoping that the data will be released on March 17. There was some confusion earlier but right now there is no communication from BARC on the delay. Hence, we are hopeful the data will be released next week.”

BARC had earlier announced that it would resume the release of viewership data for individual news channels from March 17. It has also come up with a new methodology as per which the data for news and special interest channels would be based on ADRS or a four-week rolling average.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)