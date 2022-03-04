BARC mulling postponing of date to resume ratings: PTI report

As per media reports, news channels have submitted to BARC suggestions on the period of resuming release of TV news channel ratings

BARC is considering postponing the data of resuming release of TRP ratings for news channels, PTI has reported.

Various news channels have submitted to the audience measurement body suggestions on the period of release, media reports said.

While some channels have reportedly said the data released should be from mid-March, others have suggested that the data should be for the previous three months only.

BARC had earlier announced that it would resume the release of viewership data for individual news channels from March 17.

It has come up with a new methodology as per which the data for news and special interest channels will be based on ADRS or a four-week rolling average.

