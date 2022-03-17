BARC India resumes ratings for individual news channels

BARC India has resumed the ratings for individual news channels with the release of data for Week 10, 2022 on Thursday.

Following an industry-wide consultative process, the BARC team, along with the BARC TechComm, developed the Augmented Data Reporting Standards for News and Special Interest genres, aligned with the industry’s needs. As per these revised approved standards, audience estimates for these genres will only be released based on a 4-week rolling average, every week.

A level playing field has been ensured for all channels within the BARC ecosystem with a single YUMI login access to the audience estimates. There is also no change in the weekly data release cadence – which enables seamless planning.

BARC India will also release data for the previous 13 weeks, i.e., for the period of Week 49, 2021 to Week 9, 2022, only for the channels that have not chosen to opt out from receiving this data, which will also be based on a 4-week rolling average. This data will be released over the next 3 working days.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)