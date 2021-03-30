Atika Farooqui is the face of Colors Cineplex Bollywood launch campaign

Viacom18 is all set to make an exciting new addition to its existing bouquet of channels with the launch of Colors Cineplex Bollywood - the ultimate destination for Bollywood movies. The channel will launch with a robust library of Bollywood hits on 1st April, 2021 across leading platforms.

Atika Farooqui is the face of all the promotional campaigns of this channel. She is an actor, talk show host and a popular poet.

Targeted towards the Metro audience of Mumbai and Delhi as well as Hindi Speaking Markets of Maharashtra, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, Colors Cineplex Bollywood aims to entertain and engage Bollywood movie buffs with a slew of titles spanning across different genres.

In line with its brand proposition of ‘Hit Hai!’, the channel will showcase commercial potboilers of the 80s such as Amar Akbar Anthony, Kaalia, Namak Halaal, to the 90s hit movies like Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Raja Hindustani, Jeet, Dil, Kachche Dhaage to millennial favourites like Golmaal, Dabangg, Hera Pheri franchise as well as latest blockbusters like Chhalaang, Padmavaat, Student of the Year 2, Andhadhun thus catering to viewers of all ages. With its diverse offering, COLORS Cineplex Bollywood will acknowledge the purest form of cinema which stands for wholesome entertainment.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)