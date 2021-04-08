Asianet to air Comedy Stars Season 2 Grand Finale

The finalists are Ream Rock, Black & White, Four Stars, and Chirikkudukka

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Apr 8, 2021 1:57 PM
Asianet

Asianet is all set to telecast "Comedy Stars Season 2 Grand Finale", which selects the final winners of the second season of Comedy Stars, on April 11, 2021 (Sunday) from 3 PM onwards.

The finalists are Ream Rock, Black & White, Four Stars, and Chirikkudukka. Leading actors Jagadeesh, Shwetha Menon, actor/director Salim Kumar & Lal, and director Siddique are in the Judgment panel in the grand finale of Comedy Stars Season 2. 

Popular hero Dileep is the Chief guest of this grand finale. Also, Tini Tom, Nadirsha, Saju Navodaya, Bijukuttan, Paris Lakshmi, Saranya Anand, and others are entertaining the audience. 

