Ahead of VIVO IPL 2021 auction; Star Sports brings back Election Se Selection

Election se Selection is an online contest for IPL fans that allows them to have a say in the form of a vote about the VIVO IPL Auction

With the VIVO IPL 2021 auction scheduled for February 18th, Star Sports has brought for fans an exclusive platform to predict which team will buy their favourite players. Star Sports launches the fourth edition of Election Se Selection ahead of the upcoming auctions.

Election se Selection is an online contest for IPL fans that allows them to have a say in the form of a vote about the VIVO IPL Auction. The contest is live on iplselection.hotstar.com. The lucky winners will be chosen based on how many of their selections match the ones that are officially chosen at the VIVO IPL 2021 auction. Post the auction, the winners of Election se Selection will get the cricket celebration kit.

With the new addition, comes a new twist in the form of a ‘Legendary Selection’ where participants’ player and team selection will be matched with the experts Gautam Gambhir and Irfan Pathan’s predictions.

Star Sports ‘Legendary Selection’ expert and renowned former Team India batsman Gautam Gambhir said, “Election Se Selection is back for all IPL fans, and this edition will be bigger and better. The retention strategies of all teams were a mixed bag, from KXIP releasing Glenn Maxwell to Sanju Samson being named captain of Rajasthan Royals after Steve Smith was released – the unexpected has begun. For me, the biggest twist in the tale was RCB releasing Chris Morris. It will be interesting to see what the fans have in mind. Plan your picks and may the best participant win!”

Star Sports ‘Legendary Selection’ expert and renowned former Team India all-rounder Irfan Pathan said, “Keeping IPL enthusiasts on their toes, Election Se Selection is back this year with a renewed avatar ahead of the IPL 2021 Auctions. While some surprising retentions were seen by teams, there were also some notable ones released. With a mixed bag of strategies used by various teams, it will be interesting to see what happens at the auction. It’s time for you to vote and pick the best players for the teams. I have selected mine after analysing the steals, deals and surprises. If you match my selections, you are in for a surprise - so go on, get voting.”

Fans will have an opportunity to show off their IPL expertise and vote which team will end up picking the following 15 players:

Steve Smith Glenn Maxwell Jason Roy Aaron Finch Shivam Dube Chris Morris Umesh Yadav Moeen Ali Nathan Coulter Nile Karun Nair Sheldon Cottrell Kedar Jadhav Krishnappa Gowtham Mujeeb Ur Rahman Sam Billings

The VIVO IPL auction 2021 will be broadcasted on 18 February 2021, 2 PM in five languages – English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada, on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)