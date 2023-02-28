Accept, anticipate & adjust to changes in society: Hari Prakash K, CEO, Vistara News
The Editor and CEO of Vistara News spoke to e4m about investing in the best technology for the channel, generating ad revenue and catering to a wide range of audiences
The last decade saw regional news organizations battling several challenges from changing media dynamics to changes in technology. The latest entrant in this arena is the Kannada news channel, Vistara News.
Launched in November last year, Vistara News takes pride in its technological might. From robotic cameras to the largest AR/VR green room in regional media, this upcoming news channel is upping its game.
exchange4media spoke to the Editor and CEO of Vistara News, Hari Prakash Konemane, about the channel’s upcoming projects, the growth in ad revenue and much more.
Excerpts from the conversation:
Tells us about Vistara News and its inception.
Vistara news was started by journalists and is run by journalists. Our idea is to create the best workplace for journalists. This thought process began in 2017. Last year in November, we launched Vistara channel with the idea that a news channel shouldn’t become old in 10-15 years.
We are targeting A class audience but not neglecting the B and C classes. We are focused on creating aspirations through shows in the agriculture and business domain.
We launched YouTube channels four months ago - Vistara Money, Vistara Krishi, Vistara Omkara and so on for specific segments. The purpose of having multiple YouTube channels is for advertisers to get a targeted audience and for viewers to get uninterrupted content. We have got good subscription numbers.
We are focusing on 50% digital and 50% on TV. On our website, we are putting up news in the audio format too. We are targeting all age groups and reader profiles. Our slogan is Nikhara and Janapara, which means accuracy and pro-people.
How important is technology when it comes to media houses and what kind of tech does Vistara use?
Technologically, we are ahead of all channels. All our equipment are 4K and all channels of HD quality. There is no time lag in the transmission. We have robotic cameras in our newsroom, which don’t require an operator. One man can operate up to 99 cameras.
We have also developed our own Kannada script and so it is different from other regional media. We also have hyper-local news on the website covering every district in Karnataka.
What kind of response have you received from consumers and advertisers?
We have got good numbers in just two months but we are not yet going live with it. We are still in the process of correction and improvement and are exploring new advertisers. We have reached 80% of our ad revenue within 2 months. Major Karnataka brands are advertising with us on TV from varied categories like real estate, jewellery, education, health, agriculture and so on.
What changes have you seen in the southern media industry? Your thoughts on changing times?
In print media, there are many newspapers but only a few are making a profit. Why are only the latest newspapers making profit and old newspapers dying? That is because not everyone is ready to change and adapt to technology. Change is the only constant. We have to accept change, anticipate change and adjust to the change. We have to read the pulse of our readers and viewers.
What are the focus points for Vistara News for the coming months?
We have three channel licences – for news, entertainment and music. We are already on air with news. We are coming up with entertainment and music channels soon. We also have a publication called Vistara publication, which is in the works. We also have a movie production division and are planning to produce low-cost movies and classics.
Our approach is clear. Our focus is to give the best service to our viewers, readers and advertisers.
Being a member of society and country, we owe something to it: Javed Akhtar
The poet and author was speaking at the second edition of ABP Network’s “Ideas of India” Summit
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 25, 2023 9:50 AM | 2 min read
“The fact is we are unaware that a huge segment of Pakistan wants to have good relations with India because they see us as a neighbouring country with a lot of development, growing industry and rich culture,” Poet and Author Javed Akhtar said at the second edition of the ABP Network’s “Ideas of India” Summit.
“The love for the nation, city, and school is a natural feeling and there is no bleak doubt about it. It is natural for any individual to love the country they are born in. If somebody doesn’t feel the same way then there is a problem. For instance, in sports, there is a separate anthem for every team and there is always a devotion on their faces filled with love. It is impossible for an individual not to worship their anthem and feel goosebumps.”
Akhtar added, “Being a member of society and country, we owe something to it. By the virtue of the fact that I was born as a human being, I must contribute to mankind.”
The ABP Network’s “Ideas of India” Summit 2023 was discussing the topic of “Learning from a Legend, Lessons, Good and Bad.” The summit has brought together policymakers, cultural ambassadors, industry experts, celebrities, and business leaders to discuss the critical role of India during the global churn and changing dynamics.
NTO 3.0: Kerala HC gives AIDCF one week to file rejoinder
As per reports, the court has said the next hearing in the case will be on March 3
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 25, 2023 8:07 AM | 1 min read
The Kerala High Court has asked the All India Digital Cable Federation (AIDCF) to file a rejoinder in the NTO 3.0 case in a week, as per media reports.
The court has said the next hearing will be held on March 3.
AIDCF, as per reports, asked the court for two weeks' time to file the rejoinder but it was contested by the IBDF counsel.
Both parties reached an agreement late on Wednesday after the cable operators agreed to sign the fresh Reference Interconnection Offer (RIO).
As per our earlier report, AIDCF and the cable operators have agreed that the interconnection agreement may be revised depending on the court order.
NDTV Group records profit of Rs 12.9 crore in Q3
There has been a decline in the profit because of reduction in consumption of advertisement inventory across news genres, the company said
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 24, 2023 6:40 PM | 1 min read
NDTV has clocked a profit of Rs 4.6 crore in Q3 on standalone basis against Rs 17.3 crore in the same quarter last year. For NDTV Group, the profit is Rs 12.9 crore, lower in comparison to the same quarter last year when it was Rs 27.6 crore. The decline is primarily due to reduction in consumption of advertisement inventory across news genres, the company’s financial statement read.
The group in its press release said that it's declaring its second most profitable year to date (YTD) results in over a decade. For Q3 as well, the NDTV Group remains profitable.
The group’s digital arm, NDTV Convergence, has delivered its best-ever revenue for Q3 with a profit of Rs 13.3 crore. YTD revenues are up by 22% over last year.
This is the 13th consecutive profitable quarter for the NDTV Group, company said in the press release.
India-Pak ICC Women's T20 World Cup registers cumulative reach of 28 million
According to the broadcaster, the clash is the 2nd highest-rated Women's T20 ever
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 24, 2023 6:28 PM | 2 min read
India’s opening match against Pakistan in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup and the 1st Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy between India and Australia have broken record, official broadcaster Star Sports has shared.
The match between India and Pakistan at the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup on February 12 registered a cumulative reach of 28 million*. This match, kickstarting India’s campaign in the Women’s T20 World Cup, clocked a total of 1.39 billion minutes* with 7.3 million AMAs*, making it the second most-watched women’s T20, second only to the India-Australia Finale played in ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020. It also showed a staggering 91% increase in AMA’s compared to India’s opening match of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in 2020 against Australia.
The 1st Test of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar trophy between India and Australia also turned in impressive viewing figures, breaking into the top three for Most watched bilateral test matches in the last five years (since 2018). The 1st Test between India and Australia registered 5.5 million AMAs* which placed it just behind two tests of the India v England 4-match series in 2021, one of which was a Day-night match.
Sanjog Gupta, Head – Sports, Disney Star said, “Cricket viewership on TV continues to deliver impressive figures. The recent results are a strong testament to Star Sports’ brand of storytelling expressed through its compelling marketing campaigns and riveting programming which has fuelled the stature of the events. Building the Border-Gavaskar Trophy as an unmissable contest between the top test teams in the world with the added context of a place in the World Test Championship final on the line, fuelled appeal for the series. The Women’s World T20 is the culmination of a year-long campaign to promote Women’s Cricket and drive support for Team India. We are overjoyed that our continued focus on the women’s game, which included high decibel campaigns and increased supply of content, is delivering strong results, and fuelling growth of the game. These results also strengthen our belief that Star Sports continues to be the most loved brand and platform for fans to engage with marquee cricket properties.”
*: BARC data for 2+ U+R- Star Network (without DD Sports)
**: BARC data for M15+ AB U
EVs will become mainstream in India: Shashank Srivastava, Maruti Suzuki India
At ABP Network’s summit, former British PM Liz Truss spoke of the greater role for India as a key player internationally
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 24, 2023 1:18 PM | 3 min read
“EVs will become mainstream but when they will become that is unpredictable. Cost of the acquisition is one of the important factors impeding EV adoption in India,” Maruti Suzuki India Limited Senior Executive Officer (Marketing & Sales), Shashank Srivastava said at the second edition of ABP’s Ideas of India Summit on Friday.
“If a normal car is 100 then EV is 160 due to the high cost of batteries. Maruti Suzuki is trying to bring down battery costs. Also, we will have six EVs in different segments by 2030. Our estimate is this market which is 1% today will be around 3% in 2024-25, and will be about 17% in 2030 which is about out of 6 million cars, 1 million will be EVs in 2030.”
Srivastava further added, “I think the attitude of trying to be better and that's also something we have learnt from the Japanese system of Kaizen, which is you have to improve continuously and competition in one way helps that Kaizen and the desire to improve continuously and that is why we welcome the competition. One of the biggest strengths Suzuki has is its market share and we are looking forward to strengthening our SUV space.”
Speaking on the growth and market demand, Srivastava said, "Maruti is 60% by volume for the overall Suzuki Motor Corporation, it's a great achievement of India. It shows the upswing in the Indian economy. Our demography is very young. In consumption terms, We expect car consumption in India will continue to increase. Our projections show almost 6 million by 2030 from current 3.8 million in 2022."
The ABP Network’s “Ideas of India” Summit 2023 was discussing the topic of “Brand India-Ready for the World.” The summit has brought together policymakers, cultural ambassadors, industry experts, celebrities, and business leaders to discuss the critical role of India during the global churn and changing dynamics. ABP Network is a leading multi-language channel reaching 535 million individuals in India therefore this summit provides one of the biggest platforms for the brightest minds across various sectors to express their views.
Meanwhile, at the summit, former British PM Liz Truss spoke of the greater role for India as a key player internationally. “In India, we see the greatest hope for our future, a free democracy that is growing rapidly, a country of pluralism, a country where free speech and the ability to get things done are improving all the time,” former British Prime Minister Liz Truss said on Friday.
She said she supported a greater role for India as a key global player and that India should become a permanent member of the UN Security Council.
Commenting on India’s role in the new power play, Truss said, “India and UK need to back each other more closely on trade, and investment and need to make sure both the countries work together on critical supply chains. We are investing more in green energy, like solar panels. These economic decisions will affect freedom and democracy in future. We are looking forward to the India-UK trade deal finishing as soon as possible.” She further added that the next few years will be very crucial for our security and democracy and India’s economic clout is equally important. India has grown significantly in past years and security is a very critical part of it.
Expressing her confidence on India’s capabilities, Truss said, “India has a huge cultural and economic influence on Britain. I want India to do even more using the dynamism and opportunity this country is creating.”
NCLAT stays NCLT's ZEE insolvency order
ZEEL CEO Punit Goenka has welcomed the decision taken by NCLAT, adding that the network remains committed to protecting stakeholder interest
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 24, 2023 1:16 PM | 1 min read
In a relief for ZEE, the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Friday stayed the order by National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) that initiated insolvency against the broadcast giant in a plea filed by its financial creditor IndusInd Bank, under Section 7 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC).
"We respect the decision taken by the Hon’ble National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) and remain committed towards protecting the interests of all stakeholders. Our focus continues to be on the timely completion of the proposed merger," said Punit Goenka.
The NCLT had admitted IndusInd Bank's insolvency plea against ZEE Entertainment in a 2019 matter where the network had guaranteed the bank's Rs 150 crore loan to Siti Networks, which was expected to maintain an amount that was equal to the interest and principal of a quarter at all times in the account for servicing its debt. IndusInd Bank, in its plea filed in February 2022, claimed a default of Rs 83.08 crore against the media and entertainment firm.
The admission of the insolvency petition brought to a standstill the merger of ZEE and Sony. According to IBC, once a company is admitted to insolvency, moratorium kicks in barring any transfer of assets.
Actor Shailesh Lodha joins ENBA jury panel
Lodha is known for his role in ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma’
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 24, 2023 12:07 PM | 1 min read
Actor Shailesh Lodha, popularly known for his role of Taarak Mehta in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma, joins ENBA jury panel.
An anchor, actor, poet, and writer, Lodha has been active in the industry for over 25 years. He was the main presenter of poetry series, Wah! Wah! Kya Baat Hai! on Sab TV. He first appeared as a contestant on the comedy show, Comedy Circus.
The enba jury this year will be led by Sunil Arora, a senior bureaucrat, and former Election Commissioner of India.
In the last editions, the ENBA jury was led by Sh. Harivansh Narayan Singh – Deputy Chairman, Rajya Sabha, Dr. Kiran Karnik – Former President – Nasscom, Dr. Nasim Zaidi - Former Chief Election Commissioner of India, S.Y. Quraishi – Former Chief Election Commissioner of India, N. Ram – Chairman, Kasturi & Sons Ltd., Former Editor–in-chief The Hindu and Group Newspapers, Sanjay Gupta – Managing Director – Star India.
exchange4media formulated enba in 2008 with the objective of recognizing the best in television news, and rewarding industry leaders who are responsible for shaping the future of television broadcasting in India.
